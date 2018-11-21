The federal government will release a major climate change report – Volume II of the National Climate Assessment – on Black Friday, typically one of the slowest news days of the year.

Volume I of the report was released a year ago. It outlined the current understanding of the science behind climate change and was described as the largest, most comprehensive U.S.-focused report ever produced about our warming world.

Volume II is expected to detail a range of current and future climate change impacts and again warn that the Earth is warming, humans are the cause, and the already serious impacts – such as the current California wildfires – are only going to get worse, Climate Central said.

It should also have more of a regional focus, as demand rises for more local information on risks and consequences, said Bernadette Woods Placky, chief meteorologist at Climate Central.

The volume has a new chapter focusing exclusively on the U.S. Caribbean territories such as Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands.

As mandated by Congress, the assessment is prepared every four years by the nation's top scientists from 13 agencies. It's meant as a reference for the president, Congress and the public.

The document is a technical scientific assessment and makes no policy recommendations or evaluates any existing or proposed policies.

Why release it on what's practically a national holiday? Perhaps it because "we know climate change is not a priority for this administration," Placky said. In 2017, President Donald Trump said he planned to withdraw the U.S. from the landmark Paris climate agreement, which requires countries to establish ambitious targets to reduce the greenhouse gasses that cause global warming.

He once also tweeted that global warming was a "hoax."

Meteorologist Angela Fritz with the Capital Weather Gang asked: "Is there any way it could be buried more? How about New Years Eve at 9 pm, guys?"

NOAA research meteorologist Harold Brooks also chimed in, tweeting, "Other than Christmas Eve or New Year's Eve, could there be a worse day of the year to release it?"

The Thanksgiving-holiday release comes more than two weeks earlier than the original planned release at the American Geophysical Union annual conference in December, according to Climate Nexus.

Another possible reason for releasing a report about global warming this Friday could be because the weather will be near-record cold in the heavily populated and media-saturated northeastern U.S.

The report will be released at 2 p.m. EST Friday.

