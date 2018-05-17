Virgin Galactic's first SpaceShipTwo during its first supersonic powered flight. This craft was destroyed, and its co-pilot killed, during a Oct. 31, 2014 test flight. Company officials on Friday are showing off the replacement craft they've built.

A New York condo has gone up for sale with a marketing gimmick that few other properties can match – a trip for two to outer space.

Judging from its listing, this is about more than a condo, it’s a one-price entry into the world of the super-rich.

For a mere $85 million, not only can you pick up a 45th-floor condo with breathtaking New York views, but a yacht, a pair of Rolls-Royce Phantoms, a Lamborghini, dinner for two weekly at swanky Restaurant Daniel, a Hamptons summer rental, a chef and butler for a year and, yes, a trip to outer space.

It’s unclear by what means the buyer and a friend will launch into space. The listing doesn’t say. But such trips have certainly been offered for sale in the past. A decade ago, Richard Branson’s Virgin Galactic, for instance, was selling seats on his planned space plane for $200,000 and later, $250,000. It’s yet to carry paying passengers even though the program is active and testing again. Given a 2014 crash, those who plunked down the reservations may now not be a big hurry.

As for the condo, it’s being offered by a real estate developer, Daniel Neiditch. The condo is in the exclusive Atelier building that’s reportedly home to a slew of celebrities. It has 10 bedrooms, 11 bathrooms and 15,000 square feet. It takes up the whole 45th floor and part of the 44th.

