Carrie Underwood is showing!

The singer showed off her baby bump in an Instagram on Saturday just days after she revealed she is expecting another child.

Underwood shared the happy news while announcing her upcoming tour Wednesday morning.

"Mike and Isaiah and I are absolutely over the moon and excited to be adding another little fish to our pond," Underwood said at the time.

Now, Underwood is letting her photo do the talking, with an Instagram of her onstage at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville with a visible baby bump.

"@ opry," Underwood captioned the photo with three heart emojis.

@ opry ❤️❤️❤️

A post shared by Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) on

Underwood has not said when she is due to give birth.

Photos: The captivating Carrie Underwood
01 / 48
Carrie Underwood, 32, has come a long way since winning the fourth season of 'American Idol' in 2005. All smiles here, she clutches her female vocalist of the year trophy at the 42nd Annual CMA Awards in 2008. USA TODAY's Ann Oldenburg takes a walk through the star's rise to fame.
02 / 48
Carrie performs at the Grammys in 2009.
03 / 48
Carrie hits the red carpet at the 2014 American Country Countdown Awards at Music City Center on Dec.15, 2014 in Nashville.
04 / 48
Carrie Underwood sang a medley of her hits - "Good Girl," "Blown Away" and "See You Again" at the 47th Annual CMA Music Awards in 2013. Everyone marveled at her music - and her legs.
05 / 48
Carrie performs during the American Country Countdown Awards at the Music City Center on Dec. 15, 2014.
06 / 48
Carrie wore an amazing dress that changed throughout her performance at the 2013 Grammys.
07 / 48
Another view of the Grammy 2013 dress.
08 / 48
And another view.
09 / 48
Brad Paisley and Carrie love to host the CMA Awards. Here they are in 2014.
10 / 48
And again in 2014, with Carrie in a different outfit. She usually changes many times during the show.
11 / 48
The red carpet at the CMA Awards in 2014.
12 / 48
Hippie girl?
13 / 48
Carrie runs in a promotional photo for Dick's Sporting Goods, showing off her own line of athletic wear in 2014.
14 / 48
Carrie vitis "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon' on Dec. 8, 2014.
15 / 48
Carrie shows from flower power during the 2013 CMA awards.
16 / 48
Miranda Lambert and Carrie Underwood were hot on stage at the 2014 Billboard Music Awards on May 18, 2014 in Las Vegas
17 / 48
Carrie on the 'Today' show in 2012.
18 / 48
Carrie at the 2013 CMAs.
19 / 48
Carrie has a front row seat for the Rebecca Minkoff Fall 2014 Collection show in New York.
20 / 48
Carrie at the CMAs in 2009.
21 / 48
The 2014 Billboard Music Awards red carpet.
22 / 48
Pretty in purple at the 2013 Emmys.
23 / 48
During the 2009 Grammys, after she won best female country vocal performance.
24 / 48
At the 2013 Grammys.
25 / 48
Carrie perofmrs at the LaVell Edwards Stadium on July 4, 2014 in Provo, Utah.
26 / 48
We can't forget - we'll NEVER forget - her performance in the live NBC version of 'The Sound of Music' in December 2013.
27 / 48
Carrie Underwood with her husband Mike Fisher in 2012. The two married in 2010.
28 / 48
"It's like we've always been together," Underwood says of her husband, Mike Fisher, and their son, Isaiah.
29 / 48
NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 08: Carrie Underwood Visits "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" at Rockefeller Center on December 8, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/NBC/Getty Images for "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon") ORG XMIT: 527509751 ORIG FILE ID: 460164012
30 / 48
Carrie Underwood accepts the award for collaborative video of the year for "Somethiní Bad" at the CMT Music Awards at Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, June 10, 2015, in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by Wade Payne/Invision/AP) ORG XMIT: TNDC141
31 / 48
NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 11: Guest judge Carrie Underwood walks the runway at the Project Runway fashion show during Spring 2016 New York Fashion Week: The Shows at The Arc, Skylight at Moynihan Station on September 11, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows) ORG XMIT: 575593081 ORIG FILE ID: 487743386
32 / 48
Nov 4, 2015; Nashville, TN, USA; Recording artist Carrie Underwood arrives on the red carpet during the 49th annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: George Walker IV/The Tennesseean via USA TODAY Sports ORIG FILE ID: 20151104_jla_gan_038.jpg
33 / 48
LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 22: Singer Carrie Underwood attends the 2015 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 22, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage) ORG XMIT: 591263253 ORIG FILE ID: 498326964
34 / 48
LAS VEGAS, NV - DECEMBER 02: Recording artist Carrie Underwood performs during "Sinatra 100: An All-Star GRAMMY Concert" celebrating the late Frank Sinatra's 100th birthday at the Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas on December 2, 2015 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The show will air on CBS on December 6. (Photo by Ethan Miller/WireImage) ORG XMIT: 594469171 ORIG FILE ID: 499684254
35 / 48
Feb 15, 2016; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Carrie Underwood arrives on the red carpet during the 58th Grammy Awards at the Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY NETWORK ORIG FILE ID: 20160215_ajw_gan_293.jpg
36 / 48
Feb 15, 2016; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Sam Hunt and Carrie Underwood perform during the 58th Grammy Awards at the Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY NETWORK (Via OlyDrop)
37 / 48
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 03: Singer Carrie Underwood attends the 51st Academy Of Country Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 3, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by C Flanigan/FilmMagic) ORG XMIT: 621628637 ORIG FILE ID: 519076330
38 / 48
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 07: Recording artists Keith Urban (L) and Carrie Underwood perform onstage during FOX's "American Idol" Finale For The Farewell Season at Dolby Theatre on April 7, 2016 in Hollywood, California. at Dolby Theatre on April 7, 2016 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images) ORG XMIT: 621588839 ORIG FILE ID: 519674282
39 / 48
Co-host Carrie Underwood and Reba McEntire onstage with Randy Travis at the 2016 CMA Awards Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2016, in Nashville, Tenn. ORG XMIT: TNNAT (Via OlyDrop)
40 / 48
Nov 2, 2016; Nashville, TN, USA; Brad Paisley brings out a giant multi-colored bra with co-host Carrie Underwood during their opening for the 50th Country Music Association Awards at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Larry McCormack/ The Tennessean via USA TODAY Sports ORG XMIT: USATSI-348694 ORIG FILE ID: 20161102_ajw_usa_244.jpg
41 / 48
Jan 8, 2017; Beverly Hills, CA, USA; Carrie Underwood arrives for the 74th Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton. Mandatory Credit: Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY NETWORK ORG XMIT: USATSI-356446 ORIG FILE ID: 20170108_ajw_usa_177.jpg
42 / 48
Feb 12, 2017; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Carrie Underwood arrives at the 59th Annual Grammy Awards at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY NETWORK ORG XMIT: USATSI-357475 (Via OlyDrop)
43 / 48
FILE - In this April 17, 2017 file photo, country music star Carrie Underwood performs the national anthem before Game 3 of a first-round NHL hockey playoff series between the Predators and the Chicago Blackhawks in Nashville, Tenn. Underwood is the wife of Predators center Mike Fisher. The longtime anthem singer at Nashville Predators hockey games has sour grapes over being replaced in the Stanley Cup playoffs by superstar singers such as Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan, Lady Antebellum and Little Big Town. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File) ORG XMIT: NYET224
44 / 48
June 7, 2017; Nashville, TN, USA; Carrie Underwood holds her Female Video of the Year award during the CMT Music Awards at Music City Center. Mandatory Credit: Larry McCormack/The Tennessean via USA TODAY NETWORK (Via OlyDrop)
45 / 48
Carrie Underwood arrives at the 51st annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) ORG XMIT: TNDC131
46 / 48
Carrie Underwood sings "Softly and Tenderly" in a tribute to the Las Vegas shooting victims and members of the country community who passed away in the last year during the CMA Awards Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2017 at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn. ORG XMIT: TNNAT (Via OlyDrop)
47 / 48
April 15, 2018; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Carrie Underwood performs during the 53rd Academy of Country Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena. Mandatory Credit: Larry McCormack/The Tennessean via USA TODAY NETWORK ORIG FILE ID: 20180415_ajw_usa_320.jpg
48 / 48
Carrie Underwood accepts the award for vocal event of the year for "The Fighter" at the 53rd annual Academy of Country Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, April 15, 2018, in Las Vegas. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP) ORG XMIT: NVPM343
