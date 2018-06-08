BurgerFi locations nationwide will offer a free small custard Wednesday, Aug. 8, when guests mention the offer at the counter.

BurgerFi

What do frozen custard, fried chicken and waffles and zucchini have in common?

Usually not much, but this Wednesday, Aug. 8, is an exception.

Aug. 8 is National Frozen Custard Day, National Zucchini Day and the inaugural National Fried Chicken & Waffle Day.

Metro Diner, a growing chain of 61 locations, created the sweet and savory day, and will have a rare deal on its Fried Chicken & Waffle meal Wednesday. It will be $9.99, $5 off the regular price.

The chain was featured on Food Network’s Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives, hosted by celebrity chef Guy Fieri in 2010.

Fried chicken and waffles come with strawberry butter at Metro Diner in Cape Coral.

Special to The News-Press

“We are giving fried chicken and waffles their very own day to honor just how special, delicious and popular the dish is across the country and to celebrate with our favorite people, our guests,” said Crafton Bryant, Metro Diner’s marketing director in a statement.

The meal includes half a fried chicken and a Belgian waffle topped with strawberry butter, weighing in at a whopping 2,360 calories. By the end of the year, Metro Diner estimates it will serve half a million orders, which is more than 1,200 orders a day.

Don't have a Metro Diner near you but want to partake in the new made-up day? Dunkin' Donuts recently added Waffle Breaded Chicken Tenders to its Dunkin’ Run menu for $2.

Wednesday also National Sneak Some Zucchini Onto Your Neighbor's Porch Day, International Cat Day, Happiness Happens Day and National Dollar Day, according to National Day Calendar.

More: Culver's becomes a fast-food force with 'butter burgers' and frozen custard

More: KFC taps former 'Seinfeld' star Jason Alexander as new Colonel Sanders

More: IHOP says fake name change was a big success

Early sweet deal

Although it's not custard, it's still cool and sweet. TCBY is celebrating its 37th year in business Tuesday with a deal.

Participating locations of the chain whose initials stands for The Country’s Best Yogurt, will have a buy one, get one for 37 cents on most items from 3 to 7 p.m. Cakes and pies are excluded from this deal.

Select locations also will have "Birthday Bashes" and give away coupons and have specialty soft-serve flavors such as Birthday Cake Batter and Strawberry Birthday Shortcake.

Specialty flavors, raffle prizes, and Buy One, Get One for $0.37 froyo🍦 Swirl in on August 7th, 2018 from 3PM - 7PM to celebrate our 37th birthday bash🎉



*Party will be held at select stores only. Find a party near you: https://t.co/tUdjLHO4CY pic.twitter.com/uXDEykSCF2 — TCBY (@TCBY) August 5, 2018

Sweet deals

Participation and offers vary so check with your closest location before heading out.

Abbott’s Frozen Custard: Participating locations are holding contests on their Facebook pages. Most locations are asking fans to guess the correct number of gallons of custard being made Wednesday. The winner who guesses closest wins three pints. Most locations' contests will end Thursday morning.

Andy's Frozen Custard: Through Sunday, get a free small cone for every $10 spent on gift cards or for every $20 spent on gift cards earns a free small one-topping concrete blend.

BurgerFi: Get a free small custard when you mention the offer at participating locations Wednesday. In-store only and no purchase necessary. Limit one per person.

Culver's: Although there's not a nationwide promotion, individual locations may offer specials Wednesday. One way to check is by calling your closest location and some may post specials on the location's details page at www.culvers.com. Also sign up for email and text clubs for specials including a coupon for a free scoop for joining.

Dairy Queen: Not custard but ice cream, but for a limited time, download the Dairy Queen app and register for an account and get a free small Blizzard treat at participating locations. Limit one offer per person per visit. Not valid in Texas. There also are weekly exclusives through the app.

Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers: Get a single cone, dish or custard cookie for $1 Wednesday. The Kansas-based chain will donate 50 cents from every treat sold Wednesday to Kids In Need Foundation, a nonprofit that provides school supplies to teachers and students nationwide.

It's that easy! Freddy’s will support the Kids in Need Foundation by donating 50¢ for every frozen custard single cone, single dish or custard cookie sold on 8/8. pic.twitter.com/ko5ysJQKd5 — FreddysSteakburgers (@FreddysUSA) August 6, 2018

Rita’s Italian Ice: Participating Rita’s shops have a promotional size frozen custard in a cup or cone for 99 cents Wednesday, the company announced in a news release. Portion size may vary by store.

Ritter’s Frozen Custard: On Wednesday, buy select sizes of custard and get the next size up for free on most items.

Take one of our top treats and... turn it into a holiday? 🍦



Oh yes we did! On August 8, we're celebrating #NationalFrozenCustardDay! Love this post if you're stopping by next Wednesday for your $.99 Frozen Custard! Promotional size only. pic.twitter.com/W44OjddODk — Rita's Italian Ice (@RitasItalianIce) August 2, 2018

Whit’s Frozen Custard: Specials vary by location. For instance, the Whit’s Frozen Custard of Stuart, Florida, get 10 percent off the regular menu Wednesday.

More deals: Locally-owned businesses and smaller chains may also have specials Wednesday. One of the easiest ways to find out is to check restaurants' social media channels.

More: The Museum of Ice Cream sounds dreamy, but it's got a big eco-problem

More: The Best Ice Cream Makers of 2018

More: Back-to-school shopping! Tips to save you time, money and your sanity

Kelly Tyko is a consumer columnist and retail reporter for Treasure Coast Newspapers and TCPalm.com, part of the USA TODAY NETWORK. Read her Bargainista tips at TCPalm.com/Bargainista, follow her on Twitter @KellyTyko and email her at kelly.tyko@tcpalm.com. Sign up for her weekly newsletter at www.tcpalm.com/featured-newsletter/bargainistabest.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com