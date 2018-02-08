Charlie Sheen is claiming he can no longer afford child support after being "blacklisted" in Hollywood, according to court documents obtained by People and Us Weekly Thursday. 

The "Two and a Half Men" star, 52, filed requests to modify his child support payments to ex-wives Denise Richards and Brooke Mueller, the news sites report. Sheen shares twin sons, 9, with Mueller, to whom he was married between 2008 and 2011; and daughters Sam, 14, and Lola, 13, with Richards. That marriage lasted from 2002 to 2006.

The documents also reportedly reveal Sheen's reasoning behind his “dire financial crisis" with less than $10 million to his name.

“I have been unable to find steady work, and have been blacklisted from many aspects of the entertainment industry,” he alleges in the filings. “All of this has resulted in a significant reduction in my earnings.”

In addition to child support payments, the documents show Sheen is "past due" on payments to his home mortgage and pool and gardening services.

USA TODAY reached out to Sheen's reps for comment.

More: Charlie Sheen sues the 'National Enquirer' over Corey Haim assault allegations

More: Charlie Sheen: I am HIV positive

Day in celebrities
01 / 08
Timothy B. Schmit, Don Henley and Steuart Smith of the Eagles perform during SiriusXM presents the Eagles in their first ever concert at the Grand Ole Opry House on Oct/ 29, 2017 in Nashville, Tenn.
02 / 08
Vince Gill performs with the Eagles at the Grand Ole Opry House.
03 / 08
Louisa Krause (L) and Carmen Ejogo attend the Build Series to discuss the show 'The Girlfriend Experience' on Oct. 30, 2017 in New York.
04 / 08
Kelis performs on the Flog Stage during day 2 of the Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival on Oct. 29, 2017 in Los Angeles.
05 / 08
Lil Yachty performs during the Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival.
06 / 08
Tori Spelling (L) and Son Beau Dean McDermott (R) attend the Elizabeth Glaser Pediatric AIDS Foundation's 28th Annual "A Time For Heroes" Family Festival at Smashbox Studios on October 29, 2017 in Culver City, Calif.
07 / 08
Kelly Rowland (L) and Jhene Aiko attend Ciroc Kicks Off Halloween with Lenny S. & Kelly Rowland's Costume Couture at Poppy on Oct. 29, 2017 in Los Angeles.
08 / 08
(L-R) Grace Miguel, Usher, Tyler Perry and Angie Biyonce attend Lenny S. & Kelly Rowland's Costume Couture event.
Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com