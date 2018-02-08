Charlie Sheen is claiming he can no longer afford child support after being "blacklisted" in Hollywood, according to court documents obtained by People and Us Weekly Thursday.

The "Two and a Half Men" star, 52, filed requests to modify his child support payments to ex-wives Denise Richards and Brooke Mueller, the news sites report. Sheen shares twin sons, 9, with Mueller, to whom he was married between 2008 and 2011; and daughters Sam, 14, and Lola, 13, with Richards. That marriage lasted from 2002 to 2006.

The documents also reportedly reveal Sheen's reasoning behind his “dire financial crisis" with less than $10 million to his name.

“I have been unable to find steady work, and have been blacklisted from many aspects of the entertainment industry,” he alleges in the filings. “All of this has resulted in a significant reduction in my earnings.”

In addition to child support payments, the documents show Sheen is "past due" on payments to his home mortgage and pool and gardening services.

USA TODAY reached out to Sheen's reps for comment.

