Kim Ganczak writes on the street with chalk near a makeshift memorial for Heather Heyer, who was killed one year ago tomorrow during a deadly clash, August 11, 2018 in Charlottesville, Virginia.

CHARLOTTSVILLE, Virginia – A year after a violent white nationalist rally "Unite The Right" left three dead and dozens injured, the city is taking extra safety precautions this weekend ahead of the movement's 2018 rally reboot three hours away in Washington, D.C., Sunday.

With the center eerily quiet from the lack of vehicle traffic, a group of around 50 anti-fascist supporters walked through parts of downtown on Saturday – many dressed in black and wearing headbands. Some members, reflecting their protest of white nationalism, carried a large banner reading: "Good Night, White Pride."

Charlottesville was both riddled with concrete barriers, metal fences, security checkpoints and adorned with flowers, notes of solidarity and apologies for the violence that unfolded last August when white nationalists bearing torches marched through the University of Virginia campus.

Amid heavy police presence on sidewalks and at checkpoints, police confiscated a pair of brass knuckles, a razor, knife and aerosol cans, city officials said.

Two people were arrested on misdemeanor charges, one for trespassing and one for disorderly conduct.

While the city prepared for the worst, it also took time to honor the memory of Heather Heyer, a 32-year-old legal assistant, who was hit and killed last year when a young Neo-Nazi slammed his car into a crowd of counterprotesters. Two Virginia state troopers also died when their surveillance helicopter crashed near the protests.

On Wednesday, a section of 4th Street — where she died — was renamed "Honorary Heather Heyer Way" in her memory. Chalk messages, flowers and other mementos are still being placed at the site.

In the window of a nearby shop, a large sign with a hand reads simply: "Strength." It's part of the #joinedinstrength campaign, similar to the one last year which had storefronts display teal hearts with "Cville" written in the middle of them.

Karen Walker, the owner of Hedge Fine Blooms, said she gave out flowers last year. "It was the right thing to do. It was devastating what happened," Walker said.

Heyer's favorite color — purple — is everywhere, in the ribbons tied in the trees, in the chalk used to scribble messages on the bricks, and in the shirts many are wearing.

Walker, who normally closes her shop on Sunday, said she will remain open this weekend – in solidarity with the rest of this university city of 47,000 that still feels the presence of its favorite son, Thomas Jefferson.

"I feel like everyone is in a pretty good place. This is our community," she said.

The city, along with parts of Northern Virginia, is under a state of emergency. Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam said the order was an "administrative tool" to prepare the Virginia National Guard and other security details for any riots that might arise.

UVA President James Ryan spoke to a crowd gathered Saturday morning for a service of reflection on the anniversary of the march. He said that those who stood up against the racists showed remarkable “courage and bravery” and that the university must admit its mistakes.

"I am sorry. We are sorry," Ryan said, addressing the students and community members who faced off against white nationalists last year and who critics say the university didn't do enough to protect.

President Donald Trump also reflected on the clashes, tweeting Saturday morning that he condemns "all types of racism and acts of violence" and calling the riots that ensued last year "senseless death and division."

The statement marked a significant difference from last August's reflection on the rally when he told a news conferences: "You had some very bad people in that group, but you also had people that were very fine people, on both sides."

This year's "Unite The Right" rally is aimed at advocating for "white civil rights." It is set to take place Sunday in Washington D.C.'s Lafayette Square with a march from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Organizers tried to mount the gathering in Charlottesville, but gave up a legal fight with the city over a permit.

The nation's capital, which abuts Northern Virginia, ensures heavy security, banning guns from the premises regardless of legal permits. Counterprotesters will also be kept away from the white nationalists.

Glass bottles, skateboards, knives, air rifles and a dozen other items are also prohibited.

