DECATUR, Ga. — Several police officers were hospitalized Saturday after responding to reports of a deceased person inside a motel in suburban Atlanta.

DeKalb County police spokeswoman Shiera Campbell says officers responding to the motel room smelled a chemical odor that began to make them sick, and two or three were sent to an Atlanta-area hospital to be checked out.

The officers are reported to be in stable condition.

Campbell said that emergency crews evacuated the motel’s third floor.

Investigators said the cause of the odor is unknown. Hazmat units are testing items in the room to determine what caused officers to get sick.

The dead person is reported to be a male, but no details have been released as to his cause of death.

Contributing: The Associated Press

