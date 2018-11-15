Plan your week in entertainment with these highlights and pop-culture milestones:

Diana Krall and Tony Bennett rehearse for NBC's "Annual Christmas in Rockefeller Center."

Virginia Sherwood/NBC

TV

Tune in: NBC airs “Christmas in Rockefeller Center” on Wednesday at 8 EST/PST. Hosted by “Today” anchors Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, Craig Melvin and Al Roker, the evening will include musical performances from Diana Ross, Tony Bennett and Diana Krall, John Legend, Martina McBride, Pentatonix and Kellie Pickler.

DVD/BLU-RAY

View: HBO’s “Sharp Objects” is out Tuesday. The eight-part series is based on “Gone Girl” author Gillian Flynn’s book and follows journalist Camille Preaker (Amy Adams) who, having survived a traumatic childhood, returns to her hometown to cover the murder of a young girl.

"A Christmas Prince," starring Rose McIver and Ben Lamb, premieres on Netflix on Friday.

Netflix

STREAMING

Watch: Netflix’s "A Christmas Prince: The Royal Wedding" premieres on Friday. In the film, a young couple (Rose McIver and Ben Lamb) are set to wed in a royal wedding, but their plans are put into jeopardy when the bride-to-be has second thoughts and the prince faces a political crisis.

Jeff Tweedy performs onstage at OctFest 2018 at Governors Island in September in New York City.

Taylor Hill/Getty Images for Pitchfork

MUSIC

Listen: Jeff Tweedy drops a new solo album, “Warm,” on Friday. The Wilco front man has been busy this month, including the release his memoir, “Let’s Go (So We Can Get Back): A Memoir of Recording and Discording With Wilco, Etc.”

FILM

Go to: “The Possession of Hannah Grace” opens nationwide Friday. The film, starring Shay Mitchell and Stana Katic, follows a former police officer who encounters the supernatural while working the graveyard shift in a morgue.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com