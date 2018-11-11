Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said Sunday that Democrats might tie their support for the next spending bill to legislation protecting special counsel Robert Mueller – although he stopped short of saying he would be willing to risk a shutdown.
The New York Democrat fears that President Donald Trump's choice of Matthew Whitaker to head the Justice Department could threaten Mueller's investigation into Russian election meddling and potential ties to the Trump campaign. Trump named Whitaker as the interim attorney general after Jeff Sessions' ouster last week.
"The appointment of Mr. Whitaker should concern every American –Democrat, Republican, liberal, conservative – who believes in rule of law and justice," Schumer said during an interview Sunday on CNN's "State of the Union." "He has already prejudged the Mueller situation. If he stays there, he will create a constitutional crisis by inhibiting Mueller or firing Mueller, so Congress has to act."
Schumer cited Whitaker's public comments that he does not believe Russia interfered in the 2016 election and that the funding to Mueller's probe should be cut as examples of why Whitaker should not be in charge of the special counsel's investigation.
He said Democratic leaders in the House and Senate plan to send a letter to the chief ethics officer of the Justice Department asking for an opinion on whether or not Whitaker should recuse himself from the investigation.
If Whitaker does not recuse, Schumer said Democrats in both houses of Congress will "attempt to add to must-pass legislation, in this case the spending bill, legislation that would prevent Mr. Whitaker from interfering with the Mueller investigation."
Tapper pointed out that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., has indicated he wouldn't support legislation to protect Mueller. Tapper asked Schumer if Democrats would risk a shutdown and refuse to sign a spending bill that didn't include protection for Mueller.
"Look, I believe there will be enough of our Republican colleagues who will join us. There's no reason we shouldn't add this and avoid a constitutional crisis," Schumer replied. If Republican support failed to materialize, "We'll see what happens down the road," he said.
He noted that McConnell said he didn't think such legislation was necessary before Sessions was fired because there was no concern that Mueller's investigation would be interfered with when Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein was overseeing it.
"With Whitaker, there is every reason to believe there will be interference based on what Mr. Whitaker has said. The world has changed from when Rosenstein was in charge of the investigation, and I think, I believe, that many Republicans will find the same," Schumer said.
Rep. Jerry Nadler, a progressive New York Democrat who is expected to take over the powerful House Judiciary Committee in January, told Tapper later on "State of the Union" that protecting Mueller from Whitaker, whom he derided as a "complete political lackey," will be his top priority.
Nadler said Whitaker would be the "very first witness after Jan. 3" – when the new Congress begins – after being summoned or, if necessary, subpoenaed, to address how he could supervisor Mueller when he's said "the investigation is invalid."
Nadler said Whitaker was "totally unqualified" to lead the Justice Department and that Trump only wants him in charge "to be the hatchet man to destroy the Mueller investigation."
Tapper asked both Nadler and Schumer if they believed the president should be impeached. Both Democrats said they would wait for the results of Mueller's report before making that determination.
Nadler said that for impeachment to move forward, the evidence against Trump would have to be so overwhelming that even many Republicans would agree it was necessary.
Otherwise, "half the country says, for the next 30 years, 'We won the election, you stole it.'"
Nadler also denied media reports that he was considering impeachment proceedings against Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh for giving what Nadler believed to be false testimony during his confirmation hearings. But he said he supported an inquiry into whether or not the FBI was able to conduct a thorough investigation into the allegations.