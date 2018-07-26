Christ Church Cathedral in Indianapolis updated its protest against the Trump administration's zero-tolerance immigration policies that separate families by replacing the Holy Family with a mirror to encourage self-reflection, as seen Thursday, July 26, 2018.

Justin L. Mack, The Indianapolis Star

INDIANAPOLIS – After capturing global attention by putting Jesus Christ in a cage to protest immigration policies that detain and separate families, an Indianapolis church updated the display to encourage self-reflection.

A tall mirror with the phrase #EveryFamilyIsHoly now sits inside a chain-link fence topped with barbed wire on the grounds of Christ Church Cathedral.

For most of the month, that space along Monument Circle was occupied by nativity statues of the baby Jesus, Mary and Joseph.

The Rev. Stephen Carlsen, dean and rector of the church, explained Thursday that the change was made so that visitors can envision themselves enduring the pain felt by detained and separated families.

"The original image was about how God loves us and then how we should love others based on that. This is about how we should love our neighbors as ourselves. That's the core foundation of all ethics and morality," said Carlsen. "Can you imagine what it's like to come to this country seeking safety for your family, and if you did, how would you want to be treated? What would it be like for you to be detained and in a cage?"

Carlsen said the church also is urging those who stop by to take selfies in the mirror and share them with the #EveryFamilyIsHoly hashtag.

The Rev. Canon Lee Curtis, who came up with the original idea that made its debut July 3, said the statues depict a family of refugees seeking asylum in Egypt after Jesus' birth.

For him, the overwhelming response was encouraging, but there is still much work to be done.

"I was really happy to see the response, and I think that is proof to us the power of these icons and these images, and that's part of the reason for the change. To be able to allow folks to situate themselves clearly with the plight of those who are detained and separated," said Curtis. "Growing from the power of that original icon and that original statement, we are now making a very personal invitation to self-reflect ... to really seeing yourself in those who are detained and separated."

Carlsen added that the original demonstration sparked great interest and great conversation.

"We have a pile of newcomer cards from over the last four weeks. A lot of people coming to Christ Church interested in what we're about," he said. "We're not a unanimous congregation. We're a real community with a range of opinion and diversity of thought. I've had wonderful conversation with those who support this and those who have questions and concerns. We're respectful of each other. We listen to each other. We treat others how we want to be treated."

This month's demonstrations is not the first time the church has weighed in on social issues.

The clergy of the self-described "progressive" Episcopal church, Carlsen and Curtis, attended the Families Belong Together rally in Indianapolis to protest family detention.

Last March, Curtis brought a group of youth to the March for Our Lives rally in Washington. Carlsen attended a local rally at the Indiana Statehouse with a group from the church.

Carlsen said the church has become progressive in recent years, especially since deciding to marry same-sex couples when Indiana legalized such marriage in 2014.

"We have a climate in our country of being divided by race and ethnicity and culture, and I think that people are going to continue to try and do that," he said. "We're going to stand up against that because that's not who we are as Americans, and that's not who we are as people of faith."

"Everything we’re doing here is squarely in the wheelhouse of what it means to be Christian," Curtis added. "So the more that we’re in our wheelhouse proclaiming that basic Gospel message that every family is holy, that we are call created and loved by God ... as clergy and as a church, that's exactly where we need to be. At the heart of what brings us together."

