Corey Lewandowski, President Trump's former campaign manager, has joined Vice President's political action committee.

"Proud to be joining the Great America PAC. @realDonaldTrump and @MikePenceVP continue to fulfill the Camapign Promises they made to Make America Great Again!" Lewandowski tweeted Monday. "The Rep’s will expand majorities in the Senate and hold the House to keep America moving forward."

Lewandowski had consulted with the president about the offer and that Trump gave his blessing, according to Fox News, which first reported the move.

Lewandowski, who served as Trump's campaign manager for a year and a half, has reportedly been traveling with Pence to discuss the job. The role, expected to be announced soon, would allow Lewandowski to travel with vice president regularly.

Lewandowski, the architect of "Let Trump be Trump," was fired by Trump in June 2016, when the president sought to recalibrate ahead of the general election. In the months leading up to his firing, he was charged with battery over his physical handling of a female reporter. The charges were eventually dropped.

Since then, he has worked for a number of places, including CNN, a political consulting firm and the pro-Trump America First Policies group.

