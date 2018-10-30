20 romantic mini-moon destinations
Indian Wells, Calif.: This desert oasis is home to four world-class resorts, professional golf courses, and the second-largest outdoor tennis stadium in the world.
Santa Barbara, Calif.: This city on the central California coast offers a rich blend of ocean views, wineries and craft breweries.
Traverse City, Mich.: This destination, located on the shores of Lake Michigan’s Grand Traverse Bay, offers fishing, hiking, biking and loads of other outdoor recreation.
Park City, Utah: Park City has more than 7,300 skiable acres with a mix of beginner, intermediate and advanced terrain. Stay at Park City Mountain Resort, the largest ski resort in North America.
Lake Geneva, Wis.: Pack your swimsuits for Lake Geneva, a resort town in southeastern Wisconsin with four beaches that are open during the summer months.
Asheville, N.C.: Known for its vibrant arts scene, Asheville also has Instagram-worthy views of the Appalachian Mountains.
Big Sky, Mont.: At this Rocky Mountains city, enjoy the ski and downhill mountain-bike trails at the Big Sky Resort.
Carmel-by-the-Sea, Calif.: This small beach city on California's Monterey Peninsula is known for its beaches, wine tastings and thriving arts scene.
Charlottesville, Va.: History buffs love Charlottesville, which was the home of Thomas Jefferson, James Madison and James Monroe. The city’s downtown area offers shops, restaurants and art galleries.
Jackson Hole, Wyo.: This popular wintertime destination is also a great summer retreat, with plenty of spots for fishing, rafting, horseback riding and mountain biking.
Lake Placid, N.Y.: This lakeside village in the Adirondack Mountains boasts mountain biking trails, fishing docks and more than 2,000 miles of marked hiking trails in Adirondack Park, the largest trail system in the U.S.
Martha's Vineyard, Mass.: This New England island is a summer tourist destination for a reason — it has beautiful beaches, gingerbread cottages and a 19-acre alpaca farm.
Newport, R.I.: Set on Aquidneck Island, this city is known for its gilded mansions, 3.5-mile cliff walk and scenic biking paths. Visitors can also enjoy the hot mineral baths, infrared saunas and aromatherapy steam rooms at Newport’s luxury Bodhi spa.
Portland, Maine: Downtown Portland has a funky arts scene, beautiful waterfront views and a number of local breweries.
Santa Fe: The New Mexico capital has a lively downtown area with pueblo-style architecture, Spanish churches and the Georgia O'Keeffe Museum.
Sea Island, Ga: This five-star resort has a yacht club, tennis and squash centers, three championship 18-hole golf courses and 5 miles of private beaches.
Sedona, Ariz.: Set in the heart of the Arizona desert, Sedona offers more than 300 miles of hiking and biking trails.
Smoky Mountains, Tenn.: Romantic cabin rentals and fall foliage draw couples to this mountain range along the Tennessee–North Carolina border.
Snoqualmie Falls, Wash.: More than 1.5 million people visit the city’s stunning 270-foot waterfall every year. Stay at the Salish Lodge & Spa, a resort that overlooks Snoqualmie Falls.
Vail, Colo.: If you’re looking for a winter splurge, this acclaimed ski destination has more than 5,200 acres of developed ski and snowboard terrain.

Bad dog, indeed.

Newlyweds Daniel and Tia Farthing told The Mirror their honeymoon was ruined when they were denied entry into Bali because their dog had chewed off the corner of Daniel's passport. 

The of couple, from Suffolk in the U.K., told the British newspaper they flew 16 hours to the Indonesian island before an official told them the travel document was unacceptable and sent them back home.

"We got married last year and planned our honeymoon for our first anniversary," Tia told the newspaper. "We’d booked an elephant safari, a villa and pool. It was going to be so special.”

On the way home, the couple says Daniel, 26, was detained in Singapore for seven hours, where he was locked in a room with about 30 others. 

"I was shaking and throwing up. It was a horrendous experience," Daniel said.

After dishing out 4,000 pounds (or about $5,000) for their dream honeymoon, the couple's family helped set up a GoFundMe fundraising page to help cover lost expenses. 

"They both were unable to go on their honeymoon of a lifetime, one which they have spent a whole year saving for and as you can imagine, Bali is not a cheap holiday," Tia's sister wrote on the fundraising page. "And the worst part is the insurance won’t pay out a single penny, so they have lost thousands of pounds."

The couple's dog, a 4-year-old Labrador-Collie mix named Milo, actually got hold of Daniel's passport years prior when he was just a puppy.

Daniel had successfully used the passport around Europe, and he said U.K. Border Force agents had assured him it would be fine for traveling to Bali. 

USA TODAY has reached out to the GoFundMe organizers and the Ngurah Rai International Airport in Bali for comment. 

Bali volcanic eruptions cause cancelled flights, evacuations
Balinese people look at Mount Agung during an eruption seen from Kubu sub-district in Karangasem Regency on Indonesia's resort island of Bali on Nov. 26, 2017. Mount Agung belched smoke as high as 1,500 meters above its summit, sparking an exodus from settlements near the mountain.
Balinese Hindus take part in a ceremony, where they pray near Mount Agung in hope of preventing a volcanic eruption, in Muntig village of the Kubu sub-district in Karangasem Regency on Indonesia's resort island of Bali on Nov. 26, 2017. A volcano on the Indonesian tourist island of Bali sent plumes of grey smoke and steam thousands of meters into the air for the third day in a week, triggering flight cancellations which have left thousands of tourists stranded, officials said Sunday.
Balinese people look at Mount Agung during an eruption seen from Kubu sub-district in Karangasem Regency on Indonesia's resort island of Bali on Nov. 26, 2017.
A woman wears a mask following the eruption of Mount Agung in Karangasem, Indonesia on Nov. 26, 2017. The volcano on the Indonesian island of Bali has rumbled into life with a series of eruptions that temporarily disrupted some international flights to the popular tourist destination.
Villagers carry their belongings during an evacuation following the eruption of Mount Agung, seen in the background, in Karangasem, Indonesia on Nov. 26, 2017.
A view of the Mount Agung volcano erupting, in Karangasem, Bali island, Indonesia early Nov. 26, 2017.
A Balinese farmer works on his farm as the Mount Agung volcano spews volcanic ash in Karangasem, Bali, Indonesia on Nov. 26, 2017. According to reports from the Energy and Mineral Resources Ministry's Volcanology and Geological Hazard Mitigation Center, the volcano has erupted and is spewing an ash cloud more than 1,500 meters in height. The airlines Jetstar and Quantas have cancelled all flights to and from Bali as a result of the eruption.
Volunteers distribute protective masks to local residents as the Mount Agung volcano spews volcanic ash in Karangasem, Bali, Indonesia on Nov. 26, 2017.
Villagers sit on a truck during an evacuation following the eruption of Mount Agung, seen in the background, in Karangasem, Indonesia on Nov. 26, 2017.
An evacuee stays at an emergency shelter as the Mount Agung volcano spews volcanic ash in Karangasem, Bali, Indonesia on Nov. 26, 2017.
Local residents evacuate their catles to a safe area as the Mount Agung volcano spews volcanic ash in Karangasem, Bali, Indonesia on Nov. 26, 2017.
Balinese children play soccer as the Mount Agung volcano spews volcanic ash in Karangasem, Bali, Indonesia on Nov. 26, 2017.
