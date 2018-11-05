Former vice president Joe Biden said decency in President Trump's administration hit "rock bottom" Thursday when White House press aide Kelly Sadler joked that Republican Sen. John McCain's opposition to CIA nominee Gina Haspel is irrelevant because "he's dying anyway."

"People have wondered when decency would hit rock bottom with this administration," Biden said in a statement Friday. "It happened yesterday."

Biden called his friend and former Senate colleague, who was held as a captive of the North Vietnamese for more than five years, a "genuine hero" who "deserves better" as he fights for his life against an aggressive brain cancer.

"Given this White House's trail of disrespect toward John and others, this staffer is not the exception to the rule; she is the epitome of it," Biden said. "Our children learn from our example. The lingering question is whose example will it be. I am certain it will be John's."

Sadler reportedly made the remark, which witnesses described as a joke that "fell flat," during a meeting of Trump administration communications staffers Thursday at the White House.

The group was discussing how to handle the announcement from McCain on Wednesday urging senators to vote against Haspel because she would not clearly denounce the use of torture as immoral.

"It doesn't matter, he's dying anyway," Sadler reportedly said.

The comment, which was first reported by The Hill, sparked a poignant response from the Arizona senator's wife, Cindy McCain.

"May I remind you my husband has a family, 7 children and 5 grandchildren," Cindy McCain wrote in a tweet addressed directly to Sadler.

The senator's daughter, Meghan McCain, said on The View on Friday that she didn't understand how someone at the White House could make a comment like Sadler's and "can come to work the next day and still have a job."

More: Meghan McCain wonders how White House staffer who mocked her dad can 'still have a job'

More: John McCain won't be buried with his father, grandfather at Arlington National Cemetery

Biden visited McCain at his Arizona ranch in April. McCain told the former vice president to "not walk away" from politics, The New York Times reported.

“Here John knows he’s in a very, very, very precarious situation, and yet he’s still concerned about the state of the country,” Biden told the Times. “We talked about how our international reputation is being damaged and we talked about the need for people to stand up and speak out.”

More: John McCain, battling brain cancer, tells Biden to stay in politics

Joe Biden through the years Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., shakes hands with Biden after receiving the Liberty Medal in Philadelphia on Oct. 16, 2017. 01 / 72 Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., shakes hands with Biden after receiving the Liberty Medal in Philadelphia on Oct. 16, 2017. 01 / 72

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com