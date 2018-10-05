Passengers stand on the tarmac of Denver International Airport after being evacuated from a Delta flight from Detroit on Tuesday May 8, 2018.

Rachel Naftel, via AP

DENVER (AP) — Delta Air Lines says fluid dripping onto a power unit created the smoke that forced passengers to evacuate a plane after it landed at Denver's airport.

After flight 1854 from Detroit landed normally Tuesday night, passengers reported that smoke filled the cabin as the MD-90 aircraft was taxiing to the gate. Delta says the plane stopped and its 146 passengers used the plane's slides and over-wing exits to escape the cabin.

Airline spokeswoman Lisa Hellerstedt said Wednesday that a small amount of hydraulic fluid dripped onto a hot power unit, creating the smoke that was blown into the cabin.

Investigators did not find any evidence of a fire on the plane.

