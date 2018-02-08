WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump raised the possibility Thursday of a second meeting with Kim Jong Un, telling the North Korea leader he was looking forward to it.

In an early morning tweet, Trump also thanked Kim for his "kind action" of returning what are believed to be remains of U.S. soldiers killed in the Korean war more than 60 years ago.

"I am not at all surprised that you took this kind action," Trump wrote to Kim just hours after a ceremony in Hawaii to mark the arrival of the remains.

"Also, thank you for your nice letter - l look forward to seeing you soon!" Trump added.

White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said Trump had received a letter from Kim on Wednesday, and "the ongoing correspondence between the two leaders is aimed at following up on their meeting in Singapore and advancing the commitments made in the US-DPRK joint statement."

During their high-profile summit June 12 in Singapore, the two leaders signed a general agreement in which Kim pledged to “work towards the complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."

Thank you to Chairman Kim Jong Un for keeping your word & starting the process of sending home the remains of our great and beloved missing fallen! I am not at all surprised that you took this kind action. Also, thank you for your nice letter - l look forward to seeing you soon! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 2, 2018

Since then, Trump and aides have talked about the possibility of another meeting, perhaps on the sideline of an Asian economic summit also to be held in Singapore in November – even though critics point out that Kim has yet to take affirmative steps toward dismantling existing nuclear weapons programs, and may be moving to expand them.

The Washington Post reported Monday that intelligence agencies "are seeing signs that North Korea is constructing new missiles at a factory that produced the country’s first intercontinental ballistic missiles capable of reaching the United States."

Fifty-five cases of remains received were received this week. However, there are thousands of Americans who are still unaccounted from the Korean War.

Some Republican lawmakers have expressed skepticism about Kim's intentions and Trump's dealings with him.

"I'm uncomfortable with tweeting praises to Chairman Kim," said Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill. Speaking on CNN, Kinzinger said he wants a "verifiable" de-nuclearized North Korea.

