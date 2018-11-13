This is what a $135 million Palm Beach house looks like Here's a dream home for sale: This Palm Beach island property is priced at $135 million. It is owned by Terry Allen Kramer, a producer known for the Broadway productions of "Kinky Boots" and "Hello Dolly." Douglas Elliman is in charge of the listing. La Follia is a 37,516-square-foot estate on the island of Palm Beach. La Follia is built 24 feet above sea level. The Italian Renaissance home has views of the Atlantic Ocean and the Intracoastal Waterway. The main hall of the mansion opens into multiple grand living areas on the first floor. This Italian-style residence has 25-foot-high ceilings and light-filled living spaces. The property has tri-colored marble floors, intricate coffered paneled ceilings and custom millwork. Electronic glass panels in arcades off the gentleman’s club room and dining room provide a sense of indoor/outdoor living. La Follia was designed by renowned architect Jeff Smith. This is the chef's kitchen. La Follia in Palm Beach has multiple grand living areas such as this dining room with views of the ocean. The $135 million property in Palm Beach is owned by Terry Allen Kramer, a Broadway producer known for "Kinky Boots" and "Hello Dolly." La Follia is a 37,516-square-foot estate on the island of Palm Beach. The $135 million Palm Beach estate has its own bar. La Follia, the $135 million mansion, has multiple bedrooms. The $135 million Palm Beach house has many opulent bathrooms. The $135 million Palm Beach house has multiple opulent bathrooms. The $135 million Palm Beach house is on the market but not publicly listed. The mansion has views of the ocean. La Follia has 210 feet of direct water frontage. La Follia is a 37,516-square-foot estate on the island of Palm Beach. La Follia is a 37,516-square-foot estate on the island of Palm Beach. To get to La Follia, visitors have to go through an opulent wrought-iron gate and decorative archway. The $135 million property has views of the ocean. This is what a $135 million estate in Palm Beach, Florida, looks like. The estate has ocean views. The $135 million estate is owned by Terry Allen Kramer, producer of Broadway's "Kinky Boots" and "Hello Dolly." This estate in Palm Beach is for sale for $135 million. La Follia's entrance has an opulent wrought-iron gate, decorative archway and elephant sculptures, leading through a canopy of banyan trees to the porte cochere. This $135 million mansion is for sale in Palm Beach. This $135 million mansion is for sale in Palm Beach. The waterfront compound has rooms with 25-foot-high ceilings and natural light. The waterfront compound has rooms with 25-foot-high ceilings and natural light. La Follia is a 37,516-square-foot estate on the island of Palm Beach.

What kind of house would $135 million get you?

One is for sale at that price in Palm Beach, Florida. The estate is about 37,516 square feet. It has 13 bedrooms, 14 full bathrooms and four powder rooms.

The top floor of the home is a master suite with views of the ocean. It has oceanfront his and her bathrooms and dressing rooms, a sitting room with views of a lake, and a small office.

On the garden level, there are four guest suites. There is also a gym and cabana. On the lowest level there are six bedrooms, laundry facilities and a sitting room. All bedrooms have en suite baths.

The house is owned by Terry Allen Kramer, a producer known for the Broadway productions "Kinky Boots" and "Hello Dolly." It is listed by Douglas Elliman.

For pictures of the property, click on the slideshow above.

This $135 million mansion is for sale in Palm Beach.

