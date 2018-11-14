Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla are seen at their home at Clarence House prior to leaving for his 70th birthday bash at Buckingham Palace Thursday night.

Britain's Prince Charles turned 70 Wednesday and the longest-serving heir to the throne celebrated in style at a glittering Buckingham Palace party hosted by the queen.

Prince William and Prince Harry, Duchess Kate and Duchess Meghan were all spotted arriving at the bash. Their cousins, Princess Beatrice and newlywed Princess Eugenie, were also in attendance, along with her new husband Jack Brooksbank. A contingent of continental royals were also seen heading into the palace.

Both Kate and Meghan sported intricate updos and statement earrings but photographers had to settle for shooting them from outside their cars as they left Kensington Palace to head to the party. Kate's dress appeared to be a one-shouldered pink concoction. Even less info could be gleaned from the photo of Meghan.

The only royal whose dress was on full display was Charles' wife Camilla, who wore a midnight-blue number from Bruce Oldfield.

Duchess Kate and Duchess Meghan were snapped driving out of Kensington Palace en route to the party at the big house.

The queen toasted her firstborn, a lifelong environmentalist, who revealed he has planted trees for his grandchildren, with a fitting smile.

In remarks shared by the palace, the sovereign declared, "It is a privilege for any mother to be able to propose a toast to her son on his 70th birthday. It means you have lived long enough to see your child grow up. It is rather like – to use an an analogy I am certain will find favor – planting a tree and being able to watch it grow."

She continued, "Over his 70 years, Philip and I have seen Charles become a champion of conservation and the arts, a great charitable leader – a dedicated and respected heir to the throne to stand comparison with any in history – and a wonderful father."

In a symbol of just how much things have changed in the last 20 years, Queen Elizabeth also gave credit to his second wife, Duchess Camilla, calling her the one who "sustains" him.

The queen did get in one joke, courtesy of the Queen Mother, who died in 2002.

"My mother saw me turn 70, of course," she shared. "And she was heard to observe that 70 is exactly the age when the number of candles on your cake finally exceeds the amount of breath you have to blow them out."

Earlier in the day, Charles made his own joke about the milestone at a tea with other new septugenarians.

"It's rather like indigestion," he said. " 'Many Happy Returns' are not quite the same as you get older."

Prince Charles of Wales poses for an official portrait to mark his 70th birthday in the gardens of Clarence House, with Prince George, Duchess Camilla, Princess Charlotte, Duchess Kate, Prince Louis, Prince William, Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan on Sept. 5, 2018, in London.

His birthday week also saw the unveiling of a new family portrait of the Wales clan. The photos by Chris Jackson show Charles with his wife Camilla, sons Prince William and Prince Harry, their wives Duchess Kate and Duchess Meghan and his grandchildren: 5-year-old Prince George, 3-year-old Princess Charlotte and 6-month-old Prince Louis.

There was also a performance of "Happy Birthday" performed in Buckingham Palace's front courtyard by the Welsh Guards Band.

"We Salute you and thank you for your ceaseless support to @BritishArmy personnel and their families," the British Army in London shared on their Twitter. "Happy Birthday!"

A heartfelt tribute to HRH The Prince of Wales on the forecourt of #BuckinghamPalace this morning by @WelshGuardsBand for #PrinceCharles70 We Salute you and thank you for your ceaseless support to @BritishArmy personnel and their families. Happy Birthday!

The Prince of Wales also appared on the cover of the latest edition of Country Life, which he guest-edited. He urged readers not to take the natural world for granted but to "think ahead to what our grandchildren will want and need."

Released today, this week’s issue of Country Life has been guest edited by The Prince of Wales to celebrate his 70th birthday.



Released today, this week's issue of Country Life has been guest edited by The Prince of Wales to celebrate his 70th birthday.

The magazine includes contributions from The Duchess of Cornwall and The Duke of Cambridge.

Contributing: The Associated Press

Photos: Prince Charles through the years Prince Charles, the longest-serving heir to the British crown in history, will be the oldest monarch ever when he becomes King Charles III, and the one who waited the longest to ascend the throne. At nearly 69, he's been a constant in British life, almost as much as his mother Queen Elizabeth II. Take a look at Charles in pictures over the years, including just in the last few weeks. Here, he applauds at the Royal College of Music in London, March 7, 2017. A classical music fan, Charles is the patron of the college. Prince Charles arrived in Romania on March 29, 2017, at the start of a nine-day "charm offensive" visit to Europe as Britain embarked on the two-year process of divorce (Brexit) from the European Union. His wife, Duchess Camilla, will join him when the tour moves on to Italy, the Vatican and Austria. Two days after a shocking terrorist attack on Westminster Bridge and outside Parliament, Charles was meeting with paramedics and hospital staff who treated the victims, at King's College Hospital, to express support and thank them for their efforts, on March 24, 2017. A few days before the terrorist incident in London, Prince Charles was carrying out another engagement, sipping a pint of ale he pulled himself during a visit to the Wadworth Brewery, which works with one of his charities, on March 17, 2017 in Wiltshire, England. Prince Charles with his sister, Princess Anne, and his parents, Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, circa early 1951, when she was months old and he was nearly 2. Queen Elizabeth II posing for a photograph with young Prince Charles and Princess Anne, in an undated photo but probably the mid-1950s. Prince Charles and Princess Anne and a corgi goof off in the sand at Holkham Beach near Norfolk in the summer of 1957. Prince Charles poses with Princess Anne and his beloved grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, the Queen Mother, holding baby brother Prince Andrew on her lap, in the garden of Clarence House in London in 1960. An important ceremony in Prince Charles' life: His formal investiture as Prince of Wales by the queen, when he was 20, at Caernarfon Castle in Wales in July 1969. Another important moment in Prince Charles' life: The day he got engaged to Lady Diana Spencer, daughter of ancient aristocratic family, in February 1981. He was 32, she was 19. Their engagement followed years of Charles being linked to different girlfriends as Charles struggled to find the right woman to marry. One of Prince Charles' most enduring girlfriends was Camilla Parker Bowles, seen here with Lady Diana Spencer at Ludlow racecourse in October 1980. The Princess and Prince of Wales wave from their carriage on their wedding day in London, July 29, 1981. Prince Charles and Princess Diana's first baby, Prince William, was born June 21, 1982. Here the couple leave St. Mary's Hospital to return home with their son, the first royal heir to be born in a hospital. Two years later, on September 15, 1984, a second son, Prince Harry, was born at St. Mary's Hospital. In August 1985, Charles and Diana had a private audience with Pope John Paul II at the Vatican, during an official visit to Italy. The marriage of Charles and Diana had started to fail by the early 1990s, before it was officially over when they divorced in 1996. In August 1995, they and their sons attended VJ-Day commemorations at Buckingham Palace. Princess Diana was killed Aug. 31, 1997 in a Paris car crash, leaving the world, and her sons and ex-husband especially devastated. On Sept. 6, 1997, her funeral was held at Westminster Abbey. One of the most memorably poignant images from that day was her sons, her brother, Charles Spencer, and her former husband and father-in-law, Prince Charles and Prince Philip, walking together behind her coffin as the funeral cortege made its way to the abbey. Prince Charles became a single parent and grew even closer to his son, seen here posing in April 2000 on the Klosters' ski slopes in Switzerland, on one of their annual ski holidays. Prince Charles on his second wedding day, on April 9, 2005, in Windsor, where he and Camilla Parker Bowles married following years of efforts to improve her popularity in the wake of Charles' divorce from Diana. Here they leave St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle after a church blessing of their civil wedding ceremony at the Windsor town hall. Prince Charles has visited American dozens of times and has met seven presidents, starting with President Nixon in 1970. Shortly after his marriage to Camilla, the couple went to Washington to visit President George W. Bush and first lady Laura Bush, during an eight-day trip to the USA. Prince William married his longtime girlfriend, Kate Middleton, on April 29, 2011 in Westminster Abbey. After the ceremony, the couple paused to greet his grandparents, Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, and his father, Prince Charles, and stepmother, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall. During the Diamond Jubilee of the queen, marking 60 years on the throne, Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla were front and center next to her during four days of celebrations in June 2005. Here the three travel by carriage to Buckingham Palace after a lunch at Westminster Hall on June 5, 2012 in London. Prince Charles delivered a heartfelt tribute to his mother after a Diamond Jubilee concert outside Buckingham Palace on June 4, 2012, and kissed her hand. Following the Diamond Jubilee celebrations, Charles and Camilla set off for a Diamond Jubilee tour Down Under, where they got to cuddle with cute koalas at Government House in Adelaide on Nov. 7, 2012. Glimpses of the royal grandchildren are rare, and rarer still are pictures of Prince Charles with his grandchildren. Here, he looks on as Prince William talks to Prince George , held by his mother, Duchess Kate, at a charity polo match at Beaufort Polo Club on June 14, 2015 in Tetbury, England. In his latest visit to the Oval Office, Prince Charles shared laughs with President Obama during a trip to Washington with Duchess Camilla, in March 2015. Four generations of the royal succession pose on the Buckingham Palace balcony. The queen, Prince Charles, and Prince William, holding Prince George, with Duchess Camilla on the left and Duchess Kate on the right, and Prince Harry in the back.The occasion was the annual Trooping the Colour on June 13, 2015 in London. More important to Prince Charles than any castle or palace is Highgrove, his country estate in Gloucestershire. Known for his love of nature and the countryside, Charles Charles poses in the gardens he helped design, He's devoted years to creating an organic haven since buying Highgrove in 1980 in the picturesque southern English county.

