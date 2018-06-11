During Tuesday's midterm elections, most polling places will be open until 6 to 9 p.m. local time.
When you are able to catch your ballot depends on your registered address. Elections run differently by state and most states share polling locations and times of operation on their websites.
The easiest way to check when and where you are able to vote might be by plugging in your address to Vote.org. Google also offers a service for helping to find your polling place.
Some schedules might vary by county or city, but generally, here's what to expect in every state. All times listed below are local times, with Eastern Standard Times noted so you can keep track of when votes will roll in: :
Alabama: 7 p.m. (8 p.m. EST)
Alaska: 8 p.m. (midnight and 1 a.m. Wednesday EST))
Arizona: 7 p.m. (9 p.m. EST)
Arkansas: 7:30 p.m. (8:30 p.m. EST)
California: 8 p.m. (11 p.m. EST)
Colorado: 7 p.m. (9 p.m. EST)
Connecticut: 8 p.m. EST
Delaware: 8 p.m. EST
Florida: 7 p.m. EST
Georgia: 7 p.m. EST
Hawaii: 6 p.m. (11 p.m. EST)
Idaho: 8 p.m. (10 p.m. EST)
Illinois: 7 p.m. (8 p.m. EST)
Indiana: 6 p.m. (6 p.m. and 7 p.m. EST)
Iowa: 9 p.m. (10 p.m. EST)
Kansas: 7 p.m. (8 p.m. EST)
Kentucky: 6 p.m. (6 p.m. and 7 p.m. EST)
Louisiana: 8 p.m. (9 p.m. EST)
Maine: 8 p.m. EST
Maryland: 8 p.m. EST
Massachusetts: 8 p.m. EST
Michigan: 8 p.m. EST
Minnesota: 8 p.m. (9 p.m. EST)
Mississippi: 7 p.m. (8 p.m. EST)
Missouri: 7 p.m. (8 p.m. EST)
Montana: 8 p.m. (10 p.m. EST)
Nebraska: 7 p.m. MST and 8 p.m. CST (9 p.m. EST)
Nevada: 7 p.m. (10 p.m. EST)
New Hampshire: 7 p.m. EST
New Jersey: 8 p.m. EST
New Mexico: 7 p.m. (9 p.m. EST)
New York: 9 p.m. EST
North Carolina: 7:30 p.m. EST
North Dakota: Between 7 and 9 p.m. (8 p.m. and 10 p.m. EST)
Ohio: 7:30 p.m. EST
Oklahoma: 7 p.m. (8 p.m. EST)
Oregon: All voting is done by mail and must be received by 8 p.m. (11 p.m. EST)
Pennsylvania: 8 p.m. EST
Rhode Island: 8 p.m. EST
South Carolina: 7 p.m. EST
South Dakota: 7 p.m. (8 p.m. EST)
Tennessee: 7 p.m. CST and 8 p.m. EST
Texas: 7 p.m. (8 p.m. EST)
Utah: 8 p.m. (10 p.m. EST)
Vermont: 7 p.m. EST
Virginia: 7 p.m. EST
Washington state: All voting is done by mail, and ballots must be received by 8 p.m. (11 p.m. EST)
Washington, D.C.: 8 p.m. EST
West Virginia: 7:30 p.m. EST
Wisconsin: 8 p.m. (9 p.m. EST)
Wyoming: 7 p.m. (9 p.m. EST)
More: Election Day is here. Here's what you need to know before you cast your midterm ballot
More: Women candidates could make history
More: Want to take 'ballot selfie'? Here's where it's legal, and not
Christal Hayes and The Associated Press contributed to this report. Follow Ashley May on Twitter: @AshleyMayTweets