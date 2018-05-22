The Environmental Protection Agency on Tuesday kept three news organizations from attending a national summit on harmful water contaminants, with EPA insisting it did so because the room was full.

The Associated Press, CNN and E&E News were prevented from attending the meeting, two of the news organizations reported.

AP reported that security guards grabbed its reporter by the shoulders and "forcibly" shoved her out of the EPA building.

E&E, an environment and energy-focused news site, said on Twitter that its own reporter had also been prevented from attending. E&E reported the event was open to the press, but not to reporters from the barred organizations.

EPA spokesman Jahan Wilcox told USA TODAY that the room had reached capacity, "which reporters were aware of prior to the event."

"We were able to accommodate 10 reporters, provided a livestream for those we could not accommodate and were unaware of the individual situation that has been reported," Wilcox said in an email.

EPA announced the conference in March, saying it was convening the summit to bring together stakeholders to discuss man-made chemicals known as Per- and Polyfluoroalkyl Substances (PFAS). The chemicals are used to to make products that are stain-resistant, waterproof or nonstick, according to EPA.

“EPA’s leadership summit will bring together stakeholders from across the country to build on the steps we are already taking and to identify immediate actions to protect public health,” EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt said at the time.

