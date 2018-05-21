WASHINGTON — Ex-convict and former coal baron Don Blankenship said Monday he's running as a third-party candidate in West Virginia's Senate race after coming in third in the GOP primary.

Blankenship said he accepted the West Virginia Constitution Party's nomination and argued that the "press and the establishment have colluded and lied to convince the public that I am a moron, a bigot and a felon."

Blankenship predicted "the establishment" would mount a legal challenge to his candidacy. West Virginia has a "sore loser" law to prevent failed primary candidates from running in the general election.

"We are confident that — if challenged — our legal position will prevail, absent a politically motivated decision by the courts," he said.

While putting his faith in the courts on one front, he simultaneously argued that his constitutional rights were violated when he was "falsely charged and politically imprisoned" in connection with the Upper Big Branch mining disaster that killed 29 men. Blankenship, the former CEO of Massey Energy, was convicted of a misdemeanor charge of conspiring to violate mine health and safety standards.

During his campaign, Blankenship repeatedly attacked Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., and his "China family" after a super PAC with ties to McConnell spent more than $1.3 million on TV and digital ads to oppose Blankenship.

President Trump weighed in during the eleventh hour of the primary, urging West Virginians via Twitter to cast ballots for cast their ballots for Blankenship's main opponents, Rep. Evan Jenkins or state Attorney General Patrick Morrisey, during the May 8 primary. Morrisey won with 35% of the vote and will be the GOP candidate in November facing Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin.

Republicans see West Virginia, a state Trump overwhelmingly won in 2016, as a prime pickup opportunity in November. Blankenship's third-party bid, if he is able to continue as a candidate, would undoubtedly help Manchin.

“This time we won’t get surprised by the lying establishment," Blankenship said. "We were assured by White House political staff that they would not interfere in the primary election. Obviously, that turned out not to be true. Now that we know that the establishment will lie and resort to anything else necessary to defeat me, we are better prepared than before.”

