Exclusive first look: TWA Hotel unveils planned room design
The TWA Hotel's rooms will feature floor-to-ceiling windows and views of either the airfield or the TWA Flight Center building.
The entrance to hangar where the TWA Hotel unveiled a mock-up showing the new standard rooms for the JFK airport hotel that's expected to open in 2019.
Adrianne Hick modeling a vintage 'jungle green' uniform by Dalton of America that was worn by flight attendants during winter seasons between October 1968 through 1971.
Adrianne Hick, modeling a vintage flight attendant uniform, leads the way into Room 528 -- mock-up in a JFK airport hangar that showed what the standard rooms will look like at the anticipated new TWA Hotel.
MCR CEO Tyler Morse shows off a mock-up plan for the standard rooms at the anticipated new TWA Hotel at New York's JFK airport.
This is what the bathrooms will look like in a standard room at the new TWA Hotel at New York's JFK Airport.
Guests staying at the new TWA Hotel at New York's JFK Airport will get TWA-themed toiletries.
Guests staying at the new TWA Hotel at New York's JFK Airport will get TWA-themed toiletries. "We encourage people to steal stuff," said MCR CEO Tyler Morse, before adding: "Not a ton of stuff."
A mock-up in a hangar at JFK's Airport housed a realistic, life-size representation of what the room areas will look like at the new TWA Hotel when it opens in 2019.
TWA Hotel showed off this mini-bar area as part of a reveal of what its standard rooms will look like at the hotel when it opens in 2019. The retro flight attendant uniforms will not be included.
A full-scale mock-up for the TWA Hotel shows what guests can expect in standard rooms once the property opens in 2019. The rooms will include mid-century furniture and rotary phones.
Standard rooms at the new TWA Hotel will feature refurbish rotary-dial phones and retro-style TWA-branded stationary.
MCR CEO Tyler Morse shows off the blackout shades in the life-size mock-up of a typical standard room that will be featured in the new TWA Hotel.
Work desks in the standard rooms at the new TWA Hotel will be behind the beds, affording guests a view of either the airfield or the iconic TWA Flight Center terminal building.
MCR CEO Tyler Morse shows off a life-size mock-up of a typical standard room that will be featured in the new TWA Hotel.
A vintage 1960s-era TWA pilot hat was among the props brought out as the TWA Hotel unveiled the design for its standard rooms. The hotel is expected to open in 2019.
Beds at the TWA Hotel will be positioned so that guests can see out the window as they fall asleep or after they wake up.
Standard rooms at the new TWA Hotel will be cozy, but they'll feature mid-century aesthetics and nods to its now-defunct namesake airline.
Work desks in the standard rooms at the new TWA Hotel will be behind the beds, affording guests a view of either the airfield or the iconic TWA Flight Center terminal building.
MCR CEO Tyler Morse with various test items used in planning the rooms for the TWA Hotel. USA TODAY is getting a sneak peak at what the rooms will look like at the anticipated new TWA Hotel at New York's JFK airport. We'll have access to a mock-up in a hangar showing the new rooms as well as to the old TWA Terminal, now in the process of being converted into the hotel. -- Photo by Robert Deutsch, USA TODAY staff ORG XMIT: RD 137043 TWA Hotel sneak 04/06/2018 [Via MerlinFTP Drop]
The TWA Hotel's rooms will feature floor-to-ceiling windows and views of either the airfield or the TWA Flight Center building.
TWA-branded items -- like this water glass -- will be stocked in rooms for guests staying at the new TWA Hotel once it opens at New York's JFK Airport in 2019.
Standing in a workshop room at a hanger at New YOrk JFK, MCR CEO Tyler Morse shows off some of the numerous pencil designs that were considered for guest rooms.
It didn't look like much from the outside, but this mock-up created a life-size model showing a hallway and standard hotel room planned for the new TWA Hotel.
4/6/18 2:52:07 PM -- New York, NY -- ****EMBARGOED UNTIL 4/16/2108**** The AirTrain passes in front of the old TWA Flight Center terminal, which will be the hotels lobby. The new hotel wings under construction on either side will house the property's 512 guest rooms.
MCR Tyler Morse leads a tour through the old TWA Flight Center terminal building April 6, 2018. Now under reconstruction, the terminal will become part of a mammoth 200,000-square foot lobby that connects two wings of hotel rooms.
A view inside the old TWA Flight Center terminal building on April 6, 2018. Now under reconstruction, the terminal will become a 200,000-square foot lobby for the new TWA Hotel.
A view inside the old TWA Flight Center terminal building on April 6, 2018. Now under reconstruction, the terminal will become a 200,000-square foot lobby for the new TWA Hotel.
A view inside the old TWA Flight Center terminal building on April 6, 2018. The terminal's iconic Solari split-flap flight departure boards are being restored, though they will no longer show active flight information.
MCR Tyler Morse leads a tour through the old TWA Flight Center terminal building April 6, 2018. Now under reconstruction, the terminal will become part of a mammoth 200,000-square foot lobby that connects two wings of hotel rooms.
MCR Tyler Morse leads a tour through the old TWA Flight Center terminal building April 6, 2018. Now under reconstruction, the terminal will become part of a mammoth 200,000-square foot lobby that connects two wings of hotel rooms.
A view inside the old TWA Flight Center terminal building on April 6, 2018, as it undergoes reconstruction. Lounge areas will be restored as part of the TWA Hotel's 200,000-square foot lobby.
The prominent central clock that became a signature piece of the TWA Flight Center.
Aging signage from the old TWA Flight Center sits in the terminal building on April 6, 2018. The building is being repurposed as a 200,000-square foot lobby for the TWA Hotel that will open in 2019.
4/6/18 11:30:24 AM -- New York, NY -- ****EMBARGOED UNTIL 4/16/2108**** Looking over the old terminal building, now under reconstruction. It will be the hotel lobby. Tyler Morse CEO, MCR, pointing out the Popes Room, where Pope John Paul II rested on a NYC visit in 1979. USA TODAY is getting a sneak peak at what the rooms will look like at the anticipated new TWA Hotel at New York's JFK airport. We'll have access to a mock-up in a hangar showing the new rooms as well as to the old TWA Terminal, now in the process of being converted into the hotel. -- Photo by Robert Deutsch, USA TODAY staff ORG XMIT: RD 137043 TWA Hotel sneak 04/06/2018 [Via MerlinFTP Drop]
Seen here is one of the old TWA terminal's iconic flight tubes. They'll remain and will connect the TWA Hotel lobby to the guest-room wings, the JFK AirTran and to Terminal 5 that's used by JetBlue.
A view inside the old TWA Flight Center terminal building on April 6, 2018, as it undergoes reconstruction. Lounge areas will be restored as part of the TWA Hotel's 200,000-square foot lobby.
A view inside the old TWA Flight Center terminal building on April 6, 2018. Now under reconstruction, the terminal will become a 200,000-square foot lobby for the new TWA Hotel.
A view inside the old TWA Flight Center terminal building on April 6, 2018.
A view inside the old TWA Flight Center terminal building on April 6, 2018. Now under reconstruction, the terminal will become a 200,000-square foot lobby for the new TWA Hotel.
The prominent central clock that became a signature piece of the TWA Flight Center.
A view inside the old TWA Flight Center terminal building on April 6, 2018. Now under reconstruction, the terminal will become a 200,000-square foot lobby for the new TWA Hotel.
A view inside the old TWA Flight Center terminal building on April 6, 2018. Now under reconstruction, the terminal will become a 200,000-square foot lobby for the new TWA Hotel.
MCR Tyler Morse leads a tour through the old TWA Flight Center terminal building April 6, 2018. Now under reconstruction, the terminal will become part of a mammoth 200,000-square foot lobby that connects two wings of hotel rooms.
Tyler Morse CEO, MCR, pointing out the 'Popes Room,' where Pope John Paul II rested on a NYC visit in 1979.
A look out of the old TWA Flight Center on April 6, 2018, as it is being refurbished to become the TWA Hotel lobby. One wing of the new hotel visible through the terminals glass.
One of two new wings flanking the old TWA Flight Center are seen rising from inside the terminal building on April 16, 2018. The new wings will house 512 guest rooms.
Seen here is one of the old TWA terminal's iconic flight tubes. They'll remain and will connect the TWA Hotel lobby to the guest-room wings, the JFK AirTran and to Terminal 5 that's used by JetBlue.

NEW YORK — Rotary dial phones. Iconic midcentury modern architecture.  TaB sodas in the mini-bar.

If that sounds like it could be 1962, that’s by design. It’s all part of the DNA of the new TWA Hotel that’s set to open next year at New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport.

Anchored around the landmark TWA Flight Center that opened in 1962 as the jet age dawned, the airport property is one of the most-anticipated hotel openings of 2019.

It’s easy to see why.   

The 512-room hotel will feature two new six-story towers that flank the old TWA terminal’s “head house,” an architectural masterpiece designed by Eero Saarinen. The terminal is in the process of being converted into a 200,000-square-foot lobby  the hotel claims will be the world’s largest.

The TWA Hotel will include six restaurants and eight bars. One of those, a cocktail bar, will be housed in a refurbished Lockheed “Constellation” aircraft that was a staple of the TWA fleet in the late 1950s and early 1960s.

“People appreciate differentiation these days,” says Tyler Morse, CEO of the MCR and Morse Development firms that are spearheading the redevelopment of the TWA site. “We’re kind of living in one giant Walgreen’s. It’s a very homogeneous world.”

The TWA Hotel, Morse says, will shake that up.  

Already, enthusiasts — both aviation and architectural — have eagerly awaited each new detail to emerge about the iconic structure’s rebirth as a hotel.

“Our phones are ringing off the hook,” Morse says. “People are wildly excited about this project."

Veteran travel industry analyst Henry Harteveldt is not surprised.

“I have not seen a new hotel attract the level of interest from travelers, aviation enthusiasts — even  the hotel industry itself — as the TWA Hotel has,” says Harteveldt, who worked for now-defunct TWA in the 1980s.

The TWA terminal was last used for flights in 2001 and has been empty since. The building has since been declared a New York City landmark and was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 2005.

Already, visitors are intrigued by a rooftop pool that will afford views of the airfield — not to mention the Constellation and the hotel-lobby conversion of the TWA Flight Center that's now in progress.

 The TWA Hotel will formally unveil the look and layout of its standard rooms on Tuesday. USA TODAY got a sneak peek ahead of the official public unveiling.

“We’re bringing back the magic of 1962,” Morse says, describing the property as an “experiential hotel.”

“Everything we’re doing is unique and bespoke,” Morse adds during a preview of the rooms at a JFK hangar where MCR has put together a “top-secret” full-scale mock-up of what will be a standard room at the hotel.

The standard rooms are on the small side, averaging 325 square feet. Forty-four of the hotel’s rooms will be larger suites, with the biggest topping out at around 1,200 square feet. All will include aesthetics that are sure to appeal to aviation and design buffs.

They're fronted with floor-to-ceiling windows; most afford guests views of either flight activity on the airfield or a panorama of the TWA Flight Center itself.

"You can walk right up to the window and watch the planes take off and land," Morse says of the airfield-facing rooms. 

Even the hotel beds are positioned so that guest will fall asleep with a view out the window. 

“When you wake up, you see the airfield," Morse says, tipping his hat to aviation enthusiasts. "If you’re an 'avgeek,' this is pretty cool."

Morse also predicts the TWA Hotel will be one of the world's quietest, thanks to a seven-pane curtain wall he says is among the thickest in the world. 

"We're at an airport. People expect it to be noisy, so we overcompensated," he says. 

The decor of the rooms, handled by architecture and interior design firm Stonehill Taylor, could be mistaken as a museum exhibit highlighting midcentury Americana, though there’ll be a separate aviation- and architecture-themed museum for that on site.

Guests will be able to make calls on vintage 1950s-era Western Electric 500 rotary-dial phones, with no charges for either local or long-distance numbers. 

“We’re buying them on eBay,” Morse says, noting there aren’t many other places to track down working rotary phones these days. “They replace the guts of the phone,” swapping out the old analog technology for a modern connection.

No word yet on whether there'll be instructions for guests too young to have ever encountered such a phone. 

Some of the phones rotary phones destined for guestrooms were visible in warehouse next to the hotel’s room mock-up at the JFK airport hangar.

Other items in the warehouse included everything from art to glassware to robes and slippers. All were tested for both usability and their fit into the rooms’ overall aesthetic.  

Among the items in the testing warehouse: dozens of pencils, which Morse suggests are more complicated to choose than one might think.

“What size font” for the TWA Hotel branding? “Do you dye the eraser TWA red” or leave it uncolored? And what about the metal bracket holding the eraser? “We chose silver shiny,” Morse says, holding up an example.

Airport as a destination?

Airport hotels are rarely regarded as destinations in themselves, left to the province of stranded travelers or those overnighting ahead of a 6 a.m. flight.

But Morse thinks the TWA Hotel — about 15 miles from Manhattan — can pull it off.

Though a number of other hotels line JFK’s periphery, the TWA Hotel will be the only one on the airport’s actual grounds. But Morse believes the lure of the property will go beyond.

“Thirty percent of our business will be events, celebrations and corporate meetings,” he says, adding that the hotel anticipates hosting 100 weddings and 50 bar mitzvahs each year.  

Harteveldt thinks the TWA Hotel might actually be able to extend its reach beyond that of a typical airport hotel, but "a lot will depend on their execution."

"There will be a lot of people interested in trying it," he adds. "The question is, ‘will they be successful enough to get repeat business?’ They have to treat it as a destination hotel ... as a true first-class, four-star or better hotel." 

Morse also struck that theme during the room preview.

"We don’t want to open so wildly hot and then die," he said, noting the importance of offering a solid product over the long haul. "I don’t like cool hotels, because — by definition — cool is ephemeral. What is cool today is not cool tomorrow. What we want to do is a good product and a terrific experience."

“We don’t want to be a flash in the pan,” Morse adds.

