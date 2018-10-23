.

File photo/The Journal News

An explosive device was found in the mailbox of a New York home that's co-owned by George Soros' private company, according to Bedford police and the town's assessment rolls.

Bedford police said they received a phone call from 168 Cantitoe St. on Monday about a suspicious package found in the mailbox.

According to police, an "employee of the residence" opened the package, revealing what appeared to be an explosive device.

The employee placed the package in a wooded area before calling police. The Bedford and Westchester County police departments, along with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and FBI responded.

Police didn't say who owned the home, but according to the town's assessment rolls, it's co-owned by the Soros Fund Management LLC, which is a privately owned family office of George Soros, a wealthy supporter of liberal ideals.

This case has been turned over to the FBI's Joint Terrorism Task Force Division of the FBI, which issued a statement on Twitter, saying, "We are conducting an investigation at and around a resident in Bedford, NY. There is no threat to public safety, and we have no further comment at this time."

Follow Christopher J. Eberhart on Twitter: @ChrisEberhart2

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com