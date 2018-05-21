Fresh off testifying before Congress last month, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg will appear before European Parliament to address how the social network will protect users' data in the wake of the massive data scandal involving Cambridge Analytica.

Zuckerberg will appear at 12:15 p.m. ET (6:15 p.m. Brussels time) to answer questions about the company's protection of personal data shared by its 2.2 billion users after it admitted as many as 87 million users' info may have been shared with political ad targeting firm Cambridge Analytica during the 2016 presidential election without their consent.

Antonio Tajani, president of European Parliament, confirmed on Twitter Zuckerberg has agreed to allow his address to be livestreamed. Details on the livestream will be available through the parliament website.

I have personally discussed with Facebook CEO Mr Zuckerberg the possibilty of webstreaming meeting with him. I am glad to announce that he has accepted this new request. Great news for EU citizens. I thank him for the respect shown towards EP. Meeting tomorrow from 18:15 to 19:30 — Antonio Tajani (@EP_President) May 21, 2018

"I consider it very positive that the founder of Facebook has accepted our invitation to come in person to meet the representatives of 500 million Europeans," said Tajani in a separate statement. "It is a sign of respect for the legislator of the world’s largest market."

The EU has generated a reputation for cracking down on American tech companies member countries blamed for avoiding taxes and invading users' digital privacy. Last year, the EU slapped Google with a $2.7 billion fine for breaching antitrust rules with its online shopping service.

Meanwhile, the EU recently enacted rules to make it easier for consumers to give consent to use their data.

Last week, in response to the Cambridge Analytica scandal, Facebook said it suspended 200 apps as part of an investigation into how user data has been accessed. And earlier this month, Congress released more than 3,000 fake ads that Russian operatives had bought on Facebook during the 2016 presidential election to sway U.S. voters.

On Wednesday, whistleblower Christopher Wylie told a Senate panel that Russian officials may have the personal data of millions of Facebook users that was collected by Cambridge Analytica without consumers' permission.

