Here is the latest news on recounts for Rick Scott-Bill Nelson Florida Senate, Andrew Gillum-Ron DeSantis governor and Matt Caldwell-Nikki Fried agriculture commissioner races, via the USA TODAY NETWORK - FLORIDA.

FRIDAY UPDATES

4:15 p.m.

A Broward County Circuit Judge has ordered Broward County Supervisor of Elections Brenda Snipes to release records requested by Governor Rick Scott and the National Republican Senatorial Campaign Committee related to provide public records related to voting tabulations.

Scott and the NRSC filed the lawsuit against Snipes after she allegedly refused to release details on tabulations.

Broward Circuit Judge Carol-Lisa Phillips ordered the Supervisor of Elections Office release the records, which includes the most current records related to how many ballots have been cast in the county, the amount of ballots that have been counted, and any document that explains how many ballots are left to be counted, by 7 p.m.

The ruling has nothing to do with allegations of voter fraud Scott and other Republicans made Thursday night against Snipes.

-- Ali Schmitz, Treasure Coast Newspapers

3:42 p.m.

A spokeswoman says state law enforcement officials have not launched any elections-fraud allegations. The statement came a day after Republican Gov. Rick Scott said he would ask the Florida Department of Law Enforcement to investigate elections offices in Broward and Palm Beach counties.

Department spokeswoman Gretl Pelssinger said Friday that the agency is working with the Department of State and will investigate any allegations of elections fraud, but right now there are no such allegations.

-- The Associated Press

3:10 p.m.

Matt Caldwell, Republican candidate for agriculture commissioner, has filed a lawsuit against the Broward County Supervisor of Elections. In a news release Friday afternoon, he announced that his attorneys filed a lawsuit in the 17th judicial circuit "asking the court to protect the integrity of all ballots and all public records relating to the election for Commissioner of Agriculture."

The suit asks the court to determine if Broward County Supervisor of Elections Brenda Snipes illegally included ballots after polls closed on Tuesday, Nov. 6, and if so, "to remove those votes from the electoral tabulation," the news release reads. "The campaign also filed a public records request for all vote counts and any communications between Snipes, her executive team, her staff, and any third parties talking to the county about counting ballots."

2:30 p.m.

President Donald Trump and Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum carried their Twitter war of words into overtime in Election 2018.

Trump took the first shot at about 1 p.m., tweeting “Mayor Gillum conceded on Election Day and now Broward County has put him ‘back into play.’ Bill Nelson conceded Election - now he’s back in play!? This is an embarrassment to our Country and to Democracy!“

Andrew Gillum responded about 40 minutes later, tweeting “What’s embarrassing to democracy is not counting every vote – and you, of course. Count every vote.”

It is the latest in a series of heated exchanges between the Democratic gubernatorial hopeful on social media. Over the course of the election, Trump tweeted that Gillum was a “failed mayor” and a “thief.” Gillum always responded to each twitter attack, often saying Trump was “weak” for not tagging him directly on Twitter. He also dusted off a saying from his grandmother about not wrestling with pigs in the mud because the pig likes it.

— Tallahassee Democrat

What’s embarrassing to democracy is not counting every vote — and you, of course.



Count every vote. https://t.co/ZfrBBcymrg — Andrew Gillum (@AndrewGillum) November 9, 2018

2:25 p.m.

A group of about 30 sign-holding Republican protesters gathered outside the office of Broward County Supervisor of Elections Brenda Snipes, singing "The Star Spangled Banner" and "God Bless America."

As the counting of ballots resumed Friday afternoon, Republican U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz called Snipe "either incompetent or corrupt" and accused her of "spinning ballots out of nothing" in the Senate seat between Republican Gov. Rick Scott and Democratic incumbent Bill Nelson.

Gaetz, whose district is in Florida's Panhandle, also said the state should take over the Broward elections office.

Protesters held signs that said, "Brenda Snipes has to go," ''stop creating votes" and "don't steal our election."

-- The Associated Press

12:44 p.m.

Gov. Rick Scott on Friday in Naples renewed claims that Democrats are "trying to steal the election."

"Here's what makes no sense: Where did the 70,000 ballots come from in Broward County? Where did the 15,000 ballots come from in Palm Beach County?" Scott said after a Veterans Day event at The Village School of Naples.

"So you're not telling us. I've asked for FDLE to do an investigation. I mean, it just, it makes no sense. We have to be naive to believe that they're not trying to steal the election."

Scott called the recount lawyer hired by incumbent Democratic U.S. Sen. Bill Nelson, "Hillary Clinton's lawyer," and criticized the lawyer for caring only about winning.

— Patrick Riley, Naples Daily News

12:30 p.m.:

August Bonavita, a Palm Beach County judge and Canvassing Board chair, ruled journalists may monitor the counting proceedings, but will be removed if they continue to film, according to Palm Beach Post reporter Lulu Ramadan. NBC reporter Xuan Thai objected and said the network’s lawyers were on their way, Ramadan tweeted.

12:10 p.m.

Broward County Judge Lisa Phillips will hear Rick Scott’s lawsuit against elections supervisor Brenda Snipes.

10:30 a.m.

Palm Beach County 15th Circuit Chief Judge Krista Marx began hearing Rick Scott’s lawsuit against Palm Beach County Supervisor of Elections Susan Bucher regarding the elections results.

10 a.m.

Rick Scott and Bill Nelson have filed lawsuits as the drama over their Senate race continues to heat up.

At a hastily convened press conference Thursday night at the governor's mansion, Gov. Scott, a Republican, said he had asked the state's top law enforcement agency on Thursday to investigate election operations in Broward and Palm Beach counties and filed lawsuits demanding access to ballots narrowing his lead against Democratic U.S. Sen. Bill Nelson.

"I will not stand idly by while unethical liberals try to steal an election," Scott said.

Meanwhile, Nelson has filed a lawsuit asking that the deadline for local election officials to file preliminary unofficial vote totals to the state past noon Saturday.

The margin three statewide races — the Senate, the governor and commissioner of agriculture — are now slim enough to trigger mandatory recounts. The first unofficial totals, which are due at noon Saturday, will determine which races proceed to recounts.

— John McCarthy, FLORIDA TODAY

11:34 a.m. Keeping politics out of Thanksgiving dinner may be difficult this year. Election 2018 overtime could possibly take the entire month of November to definitively decide who our next governor, U.S. Senator and Agriculture Commissioner will be.

By the end of this week, three of the top races on the state’s mid-term ballot will likely cross the threshold into machine recounts of the ballots — and a possible hand recount of over and under votes.

— Tallahassee Democrat

