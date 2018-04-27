A Perth Amboy woman lost her lawsuit against the Cheesecake Factory.

~File

Just in time for Mother's Day, along comes gift card promotion season.

This is the time when retailers, restaurants and others pile on discounts as incentives to buy their cards. By no coincidence, it not only arrives as a gift-giving alternative for mom's special day Sunday, but graduations and Father's Day on June 17.

Retailers love selling gift cards because some recipients stash them in drawers and forget about them. Because many cards aren't fully redeemed, businesses have greater incentive to offer discounts or deals on them.

Although gift cards might seem impersonal, surveys including the National Retail Federation’s annual Mother’s Day survey, show they're one of the most requested gifts. Consumers are expected to spend $2.5 billion on gift cards.

Besides buying cards as gifts, consider buying some cards for yourself. Remember, bonus cards have various expiration dates.

More restaurants are expected to offer bonuses in November leading up to Christmas.

► More: Toast mom with free mimosas, meal deals and more on Mother's Day

► More: Teachers get freebies, discounts this week — but not more pay

► More: Mother’s Day holiday spending to top $23 billion, survey shows

Restaurant card deals

Participation can vary by locations and exclusions can apply. Most of these offers are available at restaurants and online.

Applebee’s: Through July 1, for every $50 gift card purchased, get a $10 bonus card valid from the next visit through Aug. 12.

Bahama Breeze: Through June 30, buy a $50 gift card and get two $10 dine-in bonus cards. The first bonus card is valid May 28 through July 31 and the second from July 1 through Aug. 31.

Baker's Square: Through June 17, buy a $25 gift card and get a $5 bonus card to redeem June 27 through Aug. 10.

bd’s Mongolian Grill: Through June 30, for every $25 gift card purchased at participating locations, get $5 Mongo Money to use on a future visit.

This Mother’s Day, give a gift and get one, too! Get one now: https://t.co/YMhDLio0kZ pic.twitter.com/7kS1bcM2Ko — Applebee's (@Applebees) May 1, 2018

Benihana: Through May 13, for every $50 in gift cards purchased, get a $10 promotional card that can be redeemed May 14 through June 17.

BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse: Through May 13, for every $50 in gift cards purchased, get a $10 bonus card to redeem May 14 through June 16.

Black Angus: Through June 18, buy $50 in gift cards and receive $10 bonus bucks to redeem June 19 through Aug. 31.

Blaze Pizza: Through May 31, buy $25 in gift cards and get a $5 off card to redeem June 1-15.

Pizza. The gift that keeps on giving. Buy $25 in gift cards this month, and you’ll receive a card for $5 off your next purchase! 🍕🎁💳 https://t.co/8MntWebsRl pic.twitter.com/BNicRMGH55 — Blaze Pizza (@BlazePizza) May 9, 2018

Bob Evans: Through May 15, buy a $20 gift card at participating restaurants and get a $5 bonus card. Or spend $35 on gift cards and get a $10 bonus card. Bonus cards can be redeemed May 15 through June 30.

Bonefish Grill: Through June 17, for every $50 in gift cards purchased, get a $10 bonus card to redeem May 14 through July 20.

Boston’s Pizza Restaurant & Sports Bar: Through June 24, buy a $25 gift card and get a coupon for a free individual pizza to use through the end of July.

Bravo Cucina Italiana: Through June 17, for every $100 gift card purchase, get a $25 bonus card to redeem June 18 through Aug. 31.

BJ's Restaurants

Brio Tuscan Grille: Through June 17, for every $100 gift card purchase, get a $25 bonus card to redeem June 18 through Aug. 31.

Buffalo Wild Wings: Through June 17, get a $5 bonus card for every $30 in gift cards purchased, which can be redeemed June 18 through July 31.

Burger 21: Through June 18, buy $20 in gift cards at participating locations and get a coupon for a free fry or shake to redeem on your next visit.

Carrabba's Italian Grill: Through June 17, buy $50 in gift cards and receive a $10 bonus card, which can be redeemed May 14 through July 20.

Mom gets #cheesecake. You get #cheesecake. Give Mom a $50 eCard, get a $10 bonus eCard*! It’s a win-win.

*Offer valid on eCard orders up to $200 until 5/13/18 and only while supplies last. Additional Terms and Conditions apply. pic.twitter.com/xAe210kF7m — Cheesecake Factory (@Cheesecake) May 7, 2018

Chart House: Through June 15, for every $100 in gift cards purchased, get a $20 reward card that can b redeemed June 1 through Sept. 30. Reward cards cannot be used on June 17 or on the day of gift card purchase.

Cheesecake Factory: Through May 13, for every $50 in e-gift cards purchased online up to $200, get a $10 bonus e-card.

Chili's: Through June 17, for every $50 in gift cards purchased online, get a $10 bonus card, which can be redeemed through July 31.

Del Frisco’s Grille: Through June 19, for every $100 in gift cards purchased get $20 in bonus cards to redeem June 20 through Sept. 4. The cards also can be redeemed at Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steakhouse and Sullivan’s Steakhouse.

Carrabba's Italian Grill

File

Duffy's Sports Grill: Through June 17, buy $50 in gift cards and get a $10 bonus, which can be redeemed June 18 through Aug. 31.

Einstein Bros. Bagels: Through May 13, buy a $25 gift card and get a $5 bonus card to redeem May 13 through June 5.

Fired Pie: Through June 17, buy a $25 gift card and get a $5 bonus card to redeem June 18 to July 31.

First Watch: Through June 17, buy $100 in gift cards and get a $20 bonus card to use June 18 through July 31.

Our final gift of spring comes in the form of a $25 bonus eCard for every $125 in eGift Card purchases made between 4/16 and 6/17. Learn more at https://t.co/aBT6IcDduC pic.twitter.com/YBGJYBCcRz — Fogo de Chão (@fogorestaurants) May 5, 2018

Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse: Through June 17, for every $100 in gift cards purchased, get a $20 bonus card to use May 14 through July 20.

Fogo de Chao: Through June 17, for every $125 in gift cards purchased, get a $25 bonus card to redeem June 18 through Aug. 30.

IHOP: Through Aug. 12, buy a $25 gift card in-store and get a $5 coupon to redeem by Sept. 12 at participating locations.

Joe’s Crab Shack: Through June 15, for every $50 in gift cards purchased, get a $10 reward card that can be redeemed June 1 through Sept. 30 except for Father’s Day.

Greenville is getting several locations of the breakfast, brunch and lunch restaurant, First Watch.

Courtesy of First Watch

Kona Grill: Through June 17, for every $50 worth of gift cards purchased, get a $10 bonus to redeem June 18 through July 18.

Landry’s restaurants: Through June 15, with gift card purchases at select Landry’s restaurants, get free reward cards to redeem June 1 through Sept. 30, except for June 17. Find the varying offers for restaurants including Rainforest Cafe, Bubba Gump Shrimp Co., Morton’s The Steakhouse and many more at www.landrysinc.com/giftcards.

Logan’s Roadhouse: Through June 17, get a $10 bonus card emailed for every $50 in gift cards purchased to redeem on a future visit through July 31.

Maggiano’s: Through May 31, for every $100 in gift cards purchased, get a $20 FTD.com promotion code to redeem through Dec. 31 at www.ftd.com/maggianosmomandgrad.

The outside of an Olive Garden restaurant.

Darden Restaurants

Metro Diner: Through June 17, buy $50 in gift cards at participating restaurants and get a $10 bonus card, which can be redeemed through July 20.

Miller’s Ale House: Through June 30, buy $50 in gift cards and get a $10 bonus card valid through Aug. 31.

Ninety Nine Restaurant & Pub: Through June 17, buy $25 in gift cards and get a $5 bonus card to use on your next visit through Sept. 23. Offer available for classic plastic gift card purchases only.

Noodles & Company: Through June 30, for every $25 gift card purchased, get a $5 bonus card valid through June 30.

The Outback Steakhouse, Carrabba's, Bonefish Grill and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse invite families to join the Dine Rewards program for 50 percent off the fourth visit to any of the establishments. Learn more: dine-rewards.com.

Getty Images

O'Charley's: Through May 13, buy $25 in gift cards online and get a $5 bonus card to redeem June 18 through Aug. 19 plus a $5 off $10 food purchase coupon.

Olive Garden: Through May 13, for every $50 in gift cards purchase, get a $10 bonus card to redeem June 1-30.

Outback Steakhouse: Through June 17, for every $50 in gift cards you buy, get a $10 bonus card, which can be redeemed on a following visit May 14 through July 20.

Panera Bread: Through May 31, for every $50 plastic gift card and e-gift card purchased or reloaded, get a $10 bonus card to redeem June 1-30.

Just in time for Mother’s Day get a gift for mom and a bonus reward for you. Receive a $10 bonus reward when you purchase $50 in e-gift cards. Now through 6/17. https://t.co/OSHvD2BdBL pic.twitter.com/vj7YDkUSUe — P.F. Chang's (@PFChangs) May 1, 2018

P.F. Chang’s: Through June 17, buy $50 in gift cards and get a $10 bonus card to redeem June 18 through July 16.

Pollo Tropical: For a limited time, for every $25 in gift cards purchased at participating restaurants, get a $5 bonus card to redeem through Aug. 1.

Quaker Steak & Lube: Through June 17, with each gift card purchase of $50 or more at participating locations, get one game piece for a chance to win a $500 Visa gift card. Everyone wins at least $10 off a future purchase to redeem by July 3.

Red Lobster: For a limited time and while supplies last, spend $75 on gift cards and get two coupons for free appetizers or $10 off two adult dinner entrees. The first coupon is valid July 2 through Aug. 5 and the second coupon from Aug. 6 through Sept. 2.

Red Robin: Through June 30, buy a $25 gift card and get $5 bonus bucks to redeem July 1 through Aug. 31.

Ruby Tuesday is one of many national chains running a gift card promotion.

KELLY TYKO/TCPALM

Rock & Brews: Through June 17, with every $25 gift card purchase, get a free $5 voucher to redeem June 18 through July 31. Promotion is available in-store only.

Romano's Macaroni Grill: Through 3 a.m. ET May 14, get 25% off an e-gift card purchase with promo code TREATMOM.

Rubio’s Coastal Grill: Through June 17, for every $25 in gift cards, get a $5 bonus coupon to redeem on a future visit.

Ruby Tuesday: Through June 17, for every $50 in gift cards purchased, get a $15 bonus card, which can be redeemed June 18 through July 29.

Steak 'n Shake: Through Aug. 21, buy $20 in gift cards and get a free $5 gift certificate, valid for 30 days after purchase date at participating locations.

Sweet Tomatoes/Souplantation: Through June 17, for every $50 spent on gift cards, get a $10 bonus card to redeem through Sept. 30.

TGI Fridays: For a limited time, buy $50 in gift cards and get $10 Bonus Bites to redeem July 1 through Aug. 31.

Tony Roma’s: Through June 30, for every $50 in gift cards purchased, receive $15 in Roma Bucks to redeem July 1 through Sept. 30 at participating locations.

Village Inn: Through June 30, buy a $25 gift card and get a $5 promo card to redeem July 1 through Aug. 11. While supplies last.

More deals: The easiest way to find out if your favorite local restaurant is having a gift card promotion is to check the restaurant’s Facebook page. Also, for more gift card deals, check Groupon.com and weekly store sale circulars. Plus, save on gift cards at wholesale clubs such as Costco, BJ's Wholesale Club and Sam's Club. At Target, save 5 percent on most gift cards with a Target credit or debit card.

Retail gift card deals

A couple dozen people waited in line for Thanksgiving deals at Best Buy, about six hours before the store opens, on Thursday, Nov. 23, 2017 at the store in Jensen Beach. One of the biggest sales advertised was a 50-inch Sharp 4K television for $179.99.

LEAH VOSS/TCPALM

Best Buy: Through May 12, buy $100 e-gift card and get a $10 savings code via email May 29 to use May 29 through June 11. Savings code can be redeemed online and in stores.

Cozymeal: Through June 25, get $10 off any gift card purchase of $100 or more at www.cozymeal.com with promo code CELEBRATE10.

DSW: Through May 13, get a $10 bonus gift card for every $50 in gift cards purchased in-store and online or a $25 bonus card for the first $100 in gift cards purchased. The bonus cards can be redeemed May 20 through June 10.

J.C. Penney: Through May 13, when you buy $75 in gift cards or e-gift cards, get a $10 off $10 coupon that can be redeemed May 14-31.

Massage Envy: Through May 13, buy $125 in gift cards and get a free 60-minute facial service to use through Aug. 11. This offer is not available online.

Give Mom more choices this Mother's Day with a Massage Envy gift card! https://t.co/EqTnRkF8cw pic.twitter.com/klY3MQyAZ6 — Massage Envy (@MassageEnvy) May 3, 2018

Massage Heights: Through June 30, get a $125 gift card for $100 at participating retreats nationwide. Not available online.

Spa Week: Through May 14, get 15% off Spa & Wellness gift cards accepted at more than 9,000 locations at www.spaweek.com with promo code MD2018.

Stein Mart: Through May 13, for every $100 in e-gift cards purchased, get a $20 bonus e-card, which can be redeemed now through May 31.

The Stationery Studio: Through May 11, buy a $50 gift certificate and get a $10 bonus or get a $25 bonus with a $100 gift certificate. The bonus certificates for the online store expire three months after purchase.

Topgolf: Through May 13, for every $50 gift card purchase, get a brunch entrée bonus card to redeem May 14 through July 31 at any location. Bonus cannot be redeem on May 28, June 16 or 17.

Unwanted gift card?

If you get an unwanted card, you can sell it or trade it for another card at sites such as like CardPool.com, Raise.com and CardCash.com.

Or you can trade almost any gift card for a Target gift card at Target stores. Learn more at Targettrade-in.com. Just know you won't get the full value of the cards.

► More: What to do if you get a gift card from a retailer that could go bankrupt

► More: Forgot to use Toys R Us gift cards? Two companies offering trade-in options

Kelly Tyko is a consumer columnist and retail reporter for Treasure Coast Newspapers and TCPalm.com, part of the USA TODAY NETWORK. This column reflects her opinion. Follow her on Twitter @KellyTyko and sign up for her weekly newsletter at www.tcpalm.com/featured-newsletter/bargainistabest.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com