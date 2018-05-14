Rabih Najdi, manager of Super Greenland Market checks on the produce section in Super Greenland Market in Dearborn, Thursday, May 3, 2018.

DETROIT — As Ramadan nears, Rabih Najdi, the manager at the Super Greenland Store in Dearborn, Mich., is preparing to be asked to give to charity — sometimes by the same people who told him the same story of misfortune the last time they asked for help.

One year, he said, a woman was begging for money with a photo of a boy in a foreign country who she said needed a kidney.

"I saw her 10 years later," said Najdi. "She has the same picture in her hand. And I told her, 'I mean, come on, we cannot do that. It's not good for Ramadan and stuff.' But, I don't know if she's a Muslim either. Some people, they try to abuse the situation."

Charity is a tenet of the Islamic holy month, which this year for many Muslims will begin May 15 and end June 14.

But around the globe, religion and public safety are at odds. Do you give? As the prophet Muhammad did. Or refuse to give, to avoid being swindled?

In Michigan, community and spiritual leaders are increasingly urging caution: Not everyone who appears to be in need really is. More and more, con artists — some who might not be Muslim — are fleecing the faithful.

Ramadan and Zakat, annual giving, are two pillars of Islam. Ramadan, the ninth month of the Islamic calendar, is observed by Muslims worldwide. The exact starting and ending time can vary slightly by the group calculating it, but the annual observance commemorates the revelation of the Quran to Muhammad by fasting from sunrise to sunset, refraining from sinful behaviors, and donating to the poor.

Najdi said the ethnic grocery store where he works tries to never turn people away because he can't ever really know whether a request is genuine or not.

A Ramadan special deal to feed at least 10 people is being advertised in Super Greenland Market in Dearborn, Thursday, May 3, 2018.

"We should not be discouraged from giving simply because there are a few — very few — individuals who would elicit funds that are not really needed for them other than to fill their greed," said Imam Hassan Qazwini, the spiritual leader of the Islamic Institute of America in Dearborn Heights, Mich. "When we know them, we give to them."

But, he acknowledged, there is a modern-day caveat: "When we don't know them, and we have no idea about their financial situation, we ask them to offer some documentation. Sometimes, we also require witnesses."

In Surat al-Baqarah, the second chapter of the Quran, people are encouraged to investigate and to find those who are in need but don't ask for charity out of modesty, said Imam Mohammad Ali Elahi of the Islamic House of Wisdom in Dearborn Heights.

Elahi said being asked for charity creates a moral challenge for the mosque because they don't know everyone who asks and the mosque doesn't have enough tools to investigate each case.

"But the whole point is more positive than negative," Elahi said, adding: "Let’s say that some people may abuse it. But you know, if somebody gets to the point of coming and asking for $50 or $100, that means that there is a need. But, of course, we have to be careful that, if they get this help and they may abuse it, then, as much as we can be careful, we have to."

Michigan — in part because the auto industry attracted Muslim immigrants — has one of the highest concentrations of mosques in the United States, with Dearborn, Mich., as the home of one of the largest mosques in North America.

"Just like the Christian holiday season or the Jewish holiday season, it's a time to give whatever wealth you have to those who are less fortunate," said Rana Taylor, the director of communications for the non-profit Arab Community Center for Economic and Social Services in Dearborn. "It reminds Muslims that at the end of the day we have a responsibility to take care of one another."

Still, the prophet Muhammad, who was born in the 6th century, never asked for documentation.

A variety of dates for sale are seen in the Super Greenland Market in Dearborn, Thursday, May 3, 2018.

"At that time, life was very simple. Everybody knew everybody in the community," Qazwini explained. "Only when we have doubts do we ask for documentation, because, now, it is hard to know everybody in the community. We don't live in a village."

Still, he said, it shouldn't matter what religion the person in need practices.

And, the imam added, withholding help when it is needed "could be a morally wrong act."

Dave Abdallah, an Arab American who has taken two Muslim pilgrimages to Mecca, said the city of Dearborn Heights doesn't put out official warnings during Ramadan, but he cautions residents to check out claims before donating — especially when they don't seem genuine.

"I've had beggars come to me that look a little suspicious looking," said Abdallah, a Dearborn Heights city councilman. "I do a lot of things, but I don't give somebody money just because they ask for it, especially nowadays. Any organization that asks you for money, you have to do your research."

Charity Navigator — a Glen Rock, N.J., non-profit organization that offers advice on giving and an online guide to charities — gets questions every Ramadan from potential donors.

"One of the things we hear all the time is: 'How do I make sure I'm not giving to a scam?' " said Sara Nason, a Charity Navigator spokeswoman. "If somebody asks for money, you want to ask some key questions that may pop up some red flags."

Among them, she said, are: Is the charity a registered tax-exempt non-profit? What are the charity's expenses and goals? And what is the group's rating by groups like Charity Navigator?

It's also good, she said, to get a progress report a few months later.

Muslims gather at the Islamic Center of America in Dearborn.

When giving to individuals on the street, she added, you obviously can't use the same vetting process.

In the United States, Muslims make up only about 1% of the population.

Worldwide, however, Muslims are about a quarter of the population, and among the fastest-growing religious groups. Estimates expect Islam to surpass Christianity in followers by the end of the century, according to the Pew Research Center in Washington.

In the Middle East, authorities also aggressively patrol public places to crack-down on begging, which, in some countries, is frowned upon and outlawed.

Two years ago, a leading charity in Saudi Arabia, Alwaleed Philanthropies, began a campaign urging Saudis to donate to established charities, instead of to people directly who actually may be swindlers, faking injuries or making up hard-luck stories.

Some Middle Eastern news outlets have published articles that highlight "scams to beware of this Ramadan." They included women claiming to have a sick child, old men faking physical injuries, and families pretending to run out of gas and needing money to get home.

"Every one has given $5, $10 bucks to someone who says they've run out of gas," August Gitschlag, the city clerk of Hamtramck, said of humanitarians in Michigan. But, he warned: "Just because you see it, doesn't mean it's a cause — whether it's in person, it's through a GoFundMe page, a Facebook charity. You can hit a button now, and give online in a hot second."

