Wendy's is giving away free Junior Bacon Cheeseburgers through Nov. 23.

UPDATED: National Fast Food Day was Nov. 16 but Wendy's deal continues through Nov. 23 and several of these offers are ongoing specials.

Here's a reason to consider eating fast food Friday.

Nov. 16 is National Fast Food Day and as with many of these made-up holidays, fast food chains are celebrating with freebies and deals.

Wendy's has a freebie that extends a week and it isn't a one-time deal.

Through Nov. 23 with any purchase and the Wendy's app, you can get a free Junior Bacon Cheeseburger.

Like with its big deal for National Cheeseburger Day in September, this offer will reset daily but can only be used once a day. Registration in the app, available for Apple and Android devices, also is required.

The Junior Bacon Cheeseburger costs $2.09 at most locations but prices can vary.

For a limited time, Wendy's has $1 any size fries and participating locations are selling Frosty Key Tags, while supplies last. Pay $2 and get a free junior Frosty treat throughout 2019 with the tag and any other purchase.

According to data from Joy, a psychology-based finance app, the average fast food customer spends close to $41 per month on fast food. The app, which offers a free savings account, also came up with a list of the happiest fast food restaurants.

The top five restaurants according to Joy are: In-N-Out, Chick-fil-A, Subway, Popeyes and Sonic.

Lyft did its own survey to track where riders went when they had a case of late-night munchies between 10 p.m. and 4 a.m. Thursday through Sunday in seven major cities. The ride-sharing service found Wawa was the favorite in Philadelphia, Taco Bell in Chicago and Whataburger in Austin, Texas.

Limited-time deals

Aside from Wendy's trifecta of deals, here are other fast-food chain specials:

Burger King: For a limited time during breakfast hours, get three pancakes for 89 cents at participating locations. In Los Angeles through Nov. 21, DoorDash will waive delivery fees on Burger King breakfast from 6 to 10 a.m. PST.

Chick-fil-A: While supplies last or through Nov. 20, Chick-fil-A is giving away 200,000 free chicken sandwiches ordered for delivery through DoorDash to celebrate the new nationwide partnership. Use promo code CFADELIVERY on DoorDash on a $5 minimum order.

Dunkin': Participating restaurants nationwide have free sampling events Friday and Saturday to unveil the brand's new espresso and kick off weeks of deals. From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday and Saturday, try a 4-ounce sample of the espresso in iced lattes. Starting Monday and through Nov. 25, medium lattes and cappuccinos are $2 all day.

Jack in the Box: Friday through Sunday, if you're signed up for the restaurant's mailing list get a coupon for free medium curly fries with the purchase of a large Coke Freestyle beverage. Sign up at www.jackinthebox.com/offers.

McDonald's: Through Dec. 2, pop a balloon on the McDonald's mobile app for the chance to win a deal in the chain's Pop-a-Deal promotion. Plus, find other coupons on the app.

Popeyes: For a limited time, Popeyes has Red Stick Chicken, marinated in Tabasco pepper marinade, for $5.

Sonic Drive-In: For a limited time, get a Quarter Pound Double Stack Cheeseburger and medium tots for $2.99.

Taco Cabana: For a limited time, the chain has holiday specials, including a six-pack of Kickin' Potato Skins for $9.49.

Ongoing offers

Most of these specials are ongoing offers and require signing up for email clubs or downloading and using smartphone apps. Participation varies by location.

A&W: Get a free A&W Root Beer Float for your birthday and monthly deals when you join the Mug Club at www.awrestaurants.com.

Arby's: Sign up for email coupons including a birthday freebie at www.arbys.com/get-deals.

Bojangles': The chain announced a new, free printable calendar that includes coupons. Sign up for the 2019 Bojangles’ Barnyard Calendar at www.bojangles.com/calendar.

Boston Market: Join the VIP club for a coupon for $3 off a $10 purchase and other offers at www.bostonmarket.com.

Brueggers Bagels: Sign up for the chain's Inner Circle www.brueggers.com for offers.

Burger King: Find coupons on the restaurant's smartphone app, which can be downloaded at www.bk.com/app.

Carl’s Jr.: Get a coupon for a free small fries and beverage with the purchase of any Six Dollar Burger for signing up for emails at www.carlsjr.com/email_signup.

Checkers: Get a coupon for a free large fry with any purchase when you sign up for emails at www.checkers.com/deals.

Chick-fil-A: Earn freebies by using the chicken chain's Chick-fil-A One smartphone app. Download and learn more at www.one.chick-fil-a.com.

Church's Chicken: Find coupons at www.churchs.com/coupons and sign up for email offers at www.churchschicken.com.

Culver's: Sign up for the chain's eClub for "delicious perks" at www.culvers.com.

Dairy Queen: For a limited time, download the Dairy Queen app and register for an account and get a free small Blizzard treat at participating locations. Limit one offer per person per visit. Not valid in Texas. There also are weekly exclusives through the app.

Del Taco: Get two free Del Tacos or two free grilled chicken tacos for joining the chain's Raving Fan eClub at www.deltaco.com/ravingfan. Get another coupon for two free Del Tacos for downloading The Del App and find specials and coupons at www.deltaco.com/specials.

Dunkin' Donuts: Earn free drinks with the DD Perks rewards program, plus a birthday freebie. Sign up at www.ddperks.com.

Einstein Bros. Bagels: Join the chain's Shmear Society for offers and a birthday freebie at www.einsteinbros.com.

El Pollo Loco: Get a free Original Pollo Bowl when you download the chain's app and join LOCO Rewards program at www.elpolloloco.com/loyalty.

Hardee's: Get a coupon for a free small fries and beverage with the purchase of any "One-third pound Thickburger" for joining the chain's email list.

Jack in the Box: Unlock special offers when you enter your email or cell phone at www.jackinthebox.com/offers.

KFC: Join the Colonel's Club for email offers at www.kfc.com/colonels-club.

Krispy Kreme: Earn rewards with the doughnut chain's app, which can be downloaded at www.krispykreme.com.

Krystal: Join Club Krystal for special offers at www.krystal.com.

Long John Silver's: The chain's website says the Coupon Club is starting soon and for now deals will be posted at www.ljsilvers.com/fish-bowl.

McDonald’s: The fast-food chain’s app has ongoing coupons. Download the app at www.mcdonalds.com.

PDQ: Join the chain's Fan Club for coupons and a birthday freebie at www.eatpdq.com.

Panera Bread: Earn rewards for your purchases and get a birthday freebie with the MyPanera loyalty program. Sign up at www.panerabread.com.

Pollo Tropical: Sign up for email and text offers at www.pollotropical.com/rewards.

Popeyes: Find coupons at www.popeyes.com/coupons.

Quiznos: Get a free 4-inch sub with purchase when you download the chain's Toasty Points loyalty app at www.quiznos.com/toastypoints.

Raising Cane’s: Visit a participating location and ask for a Caniac Club card and register for a free box combo and other deals.

Rally's: Get a coupon for a free large fry with any purchase when you sign up for emails at www.rallys.com/deals.

Shake Shack: Sign up for exclusive offers at www.shakeshack.com.

Sonic Drive-In: Find deals at www.sonicdrivein.com/deals and download the Sonic app for a free slush or drink at www.sonicdrivein.com/app.

Starbucks: Earn free drinks with the Starbucks Rewards program and get perks including free in-store refills and a birthday freebie. Learn more and register at www.starbucks.com.

Steak 'n Shake: Find savings, learn more about half-price happy hour and join the rewards program at www.steaknshake.com.

Subway: Earn free subs and get other offers with the Subway MyWay Rewards program. Download the app at www.subway.com.

Taco Bell: Sign up for offers at www.tacobell.com/register, plus from save on drinks and freezes during Taco Bell's Happier Hour from 2 to 5 p.m.

Taco Cabana: Sign up for the reward program at www.tacocabana.com/loyalty and get a free Shredded Chicken Taco after your first purchase.

Taco John's: Sign up for emails or texts at www.tacojohns.com, plus earn rewards with the chain's smartphone app.

Wendy’s: For a limited time, get free chicken fingers and other coupons for downloading the smartphone app at www.wendys.com.

Whataburger: Earn free food with the smartphone app, which can be downloaded at whataburger.com.

White Castle: Find specials at www.whitecastle.com/promotions.

Wienerschnitzel: Find coupons and sign up for the Wiener Lovers’ Club at www.wienerschnitzel.com/specials.

Zaxby's: Sign up for email, text and snail mail Zax Clubs at www.zaxbys.com/zax-club.

