NASHVILLE – The looming execution of a Tennessee inmate puts questions about whether capital punishment is ethical and moral front and center.

But Christians — despite their shared core beliefs — do not agree on the answers.

Just as it divides the nation, views among the religious on state-sanctioned execution splinter along denominational lines and from pew to pew.

Those perspectives are shaped by how they view scripture and how much weight they give to church leadership, said Graham Reside, an ethics and society professor at Vanderbilt Divinity School.

"It's a question of authority," Reside said. "Where do you place your authority?"

Evangelical Christians, for example, tend to place theirs in the Bible instead of denominational leaders. Roman Catholics put theirs in scripture as well as church teachings.

The Bible is ambiguous on the death penalty, said Reside, who teaches philosophy and religion courses to inmates on Tennessee's death row. That means believers can interpret scripture to be both in support of and against it, he said.

Denomination views on death penalty

The majority of Americans support the death penalty. Fifty-four percent said they favor it for those convicted of murder, according to a Pew Research Center survey conducted in April and May.

While it is not the only factor that affects views on state-sanctioned executions, religion does have an impact. The Pew survey breaks down support and opposition by religious affiliation:

73 percent of white evangelical Protestants support the death penalty; 19 percent oppose it.

61 percent of white mainline Protestants support it; 30 percent oppose it.

51 percent of Catholics support it; 42 percent oppose it.

45 percent of the religiously unaffiliated support it; 48 percent oppose it.

But regardless of how believers answer the moral questions it spurs, capital punishment is legal in 31 other states, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures.

In a statement Monday, Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam pointed out that capital punishment is legal in Tennessee when he announced he would not intervene in Billy Ray Irick's lethal injection, which is scheduled for Thursday. In 1986, a Knox County jury convicted Irick of the murder and aggravated rape of 7-year-old Paula Dyer. He was sentenced to death.

The governor shared his decision not to grant clemency to Irick soon after the state Supreme Court denied the 59-year-old Knoxville man's request to stay his execution.

Irick's attorneys had argued he deserved clemency because he was mentally ill and could not understand the consequences of his actions.

The decisions from Haslam and the high court come despite an ongoing legal challenge of the state's lethal injection method. If Irick is put to death Thursday, he will be the first inmate Tennessee has executed in nearly a decade.

Pope Francis changes stance for Catholics

His execution date also falls one week after Pope Francis changed the Catholic Church's stance on the death penalty. It is now "inadmissable" because it attacks the inherent dignity of all humans. Previously, an exception allowed for it if no other way to defend human lives against an "unjust aggressor" existed.

After the Vatican announced the recent change, prominent Southern Baptist leader Russell Moore republished his 2016 response to Pope Francis. At the time, the pope had cited one of the Ten Commandments, thou shall not kill, in his opposition to the death penalty. While the death penalty is not without its serious flaws, Moore argued it is wrong to apply the commandment to every application of capital punishment.

"We must not lose the distinction the Bible makes between the innocent and the guilty," Moore wrote. "The gospel shows us forgiveness for the guilty through the sin-absorbing atonement of Christ, not through the state's refusal to carry out temporal justice."

Marvin Padgett, an ordained Presbyterian Church in America minister, personally supports the death penalty and believes the Bible permits it as well. But it should not be taken lightly nor celebrated, he said.

"It is something to be approached with gravity," Padgett said. "Are there instances where the crime is so heinous that the perpetrator of the crime should be put to death? And I think, reluctantly, that is the case."

The racial imbalance of those sentenced to death in America concerns Padgett. People of color account for a disproportionate number of executions and those sitting on death row, according to the American Civil Liberties Union.

At Riverbend Maximum Security Institution in Nashville, Irick is awaiting execution or a last-minute stay by a federal court.

Irick is one of 61 inmates, including one woman, on death row in Tennessee. Deacon W. James Booth visits the inmates nearly every Saturday for an ecumenical service and study group.

'Pall of sadness,' Booth says

While he does not participate in the weekly group, Irick, known for his artistic abilities, helped paint the Stations of the Cross artwork created earlier this year by several of the men on death row.

Of late, much of the small group's discussion has turned to Irick's looming execution date and the others set for this year, said Booth, the director of prison ministry for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Nashville.

"There's a general sort of pall of sadness about it," Booth said.

Like Pope Francis, Booth opposes capital punishment.

Booth believes that despite a person's past actions they are still human beings made in the image of God and have intrinsic dignity.

"We try as Christians to educate our passions in light of Christ's teachings," Booth said. "That teaching is one consistently of forgiveness, not being the first to throw the stone, that human beings are capable of change and not to be treated as if they are mere objects to be killed in order to satisfy a thirst for revenge."

