MCLEAN, Va. – Gannett, which owns USA TODAY and 109 local media properties, said Thursday that slowing digital revenue growth – and continued declines in print advertising and circulation – led the media company to lower its full-year forecast.

Digital advertising and marketing revenue increased 7.7 percent during the third quarter to $199.4 million. But print advertising and circulation revenue fell during the period, resulting in a decline in total publishing revenue to $616.4 million, from $660.3 million in the previous year.

"Our Publishing segment digital advertising and marketing services revenue growth slowed in the quarter, reflecting challenges within the local digital media category, in part due to the realignment of our sales organization," Gannett president and CEO Robert Dickey said in a statement accompanying the financial release. "We expect the weaker results to continue into the fourth quarter and are therefore lowering our full year revenue and adjusted EBITDA guidance."



Gannett cut its full-year revenue forecast to a range of $2.9 billion to $2.94 billion, compared to the previous range of $2.95 billion to $3 billion. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization of $325 million to $330 million is forecast, compared to prior guidance of $337 million to $345 million.

The company on Thursday reported net income of $13.4 million, or 11 cents on a per-share basis for the third quarter of 2018. That fell short of the $16.4 million expected, based on analysts polled by S&P Global Market Intelligence.

Net income included $14.3 million of after-tax restructuring, asset impairment charges and other costs. Last year, Gannett reported net income of $23 million, or 20 cents on a per-share basis, for the period.

On an adjusted basis, Gannett reported a quarterly profit of 20 cents per share, compared to 16 cents a year ago. The result beat Wall Street's expectation of 17cents per share.

Total operating revenue for the quarter of $711.7 million declined 4 percent, compared $744.3 million in the prior year. Revenue fell short of the $723.6 million analysts had expected.

Total digital revenue increased 8.4 percent to $266.1 million, representing about 37 percent of total revenue. Digital-only subscribers increased 49 percent to about 472,000.

The USA TODAY Network increased its online readership, averaging 122 million unique visitors in the quarter, up 2 percent over the previous year, based on comScore data, Dickey said.

Print advertising declined 16.7 percent to $204 million, from $244.8 million in the year-ago quarter. Circulation fell 2.1 percent to $258.9 million.

Revenue from local online marketing firm ReachLocal, acquired in July 2016 by Gannett, increased about 17 percent to $109.6 million.

In the current quarter, Gannett has instituted an early retirement program and undertaken two outsourcing initiatives "within customer service and technology," chief financial officer Allie Engel said on a conference call with analysts after the company released its quarterly financials.

"We are making strong progress in our transformation to digital but the path to that goal will not always be smooth," Dickey said on the call. "We are taking prudent steps, relative to our expense structure, and are focused on a strong future for Gannett.”

Gannett (GCI) shares were down about 2.5 percent Thursday to $10.10. Shares have been down about 15 percent so far this year. During that time the Standard & Poor's 500 index has risen about 4 percent.

Follow USA TODAY reporter Mike Snider on Twitter: @MikeSnider.

