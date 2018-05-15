Like many a political candidate, Georgia state Sen. Michael Williams is hitting the campaign trail in a bus.

Unlike many a political candidate, the Republican has declared his the "deportation bus."

Williams, one of five Republicans vying for the GOP nomination in Georgia's upcoming governor's race, plans to drive his bus across the state on Wednesday and Thursday, according to his campaign. The bus tour comes just days ahead of the state primary next week.

In an ad featuring the bus, Williams — who calls himself "the most outspoken anti-illegal candidate in Georgia's history" — touted his immigration plan. He said he plans to implement a "287 (g) deportation plan," referring to the federal program that would allow local and state authorities to enforce immigration law in their jurisdictions.

"We're not just going to track them and watch them roam around the state," Williams said. "We're going to put them on this bus and send them home."

The bus itself is painted gray with white lettering. Among the words painted on the bus: "Danger! Murderers, rapists, kidnappers, child molestors, and other criminals on board."

Williams currently serves in the state Senate. He endorsed President Trump in the 2016 election, co-chaired the Georgia arm of the campaign and served as a campaign surrogate.

