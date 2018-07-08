Glamping around the US

Four safari-style glamping tents were also added to the Sandy Pines Campground this season. Pictured here, Blixen’s Oasis.

Douglas Merriam

It’s summertime, and the living is easy – when it comes to glamping, anyway. For those of us who enjoy being outdoors and want to camp, only with real beds, en suite bathrooms and running water (for the most part), glamping is the answer, and we’re not alone. Glamping Hub has seen an increase of 300% over the past year in regards to its inventory of properties, as well as a 50% growth in visits to the website and growth in booking requests by 70%.

"Glamping is now wide open and allows for thousands of different experiences at different properties, and guests can tailor their search to find exactly what they are looking for in a glamping stay,” said Ruben Martinez, co-founder of Glamping Hub.

According to John Romfo, chief operating officer with Glamping.com, “What started as a trend has evolved into a full-blown phenomenon.

“What we are seeing through the remarkable traffic growth to Glamping.com is that what is driving travel now is people seeking travel experiences that push themselves out of their comfort zones,” he added. These experiences provide a shift in perspective that expands the way these travelers connect with the world, in real life, not through their daily data devices.”

Wherever you want to travel, whatever activities you have planned, there is likely to be a glamping option or two (and likely more) from which to choose when it comes to accommodations. Here, we take a look at eight spots throughout the U.S. where you’ll find the living easy:

Washington State: If you find yourself in Washington State’s San Juan Islands, and specifically on Orcas Island, be sure to check out the glamping opportunities in the middle of 5,200-plus acre Moran State Park, operated by LEANTO. The handful of glamping sites within the park are platform tents, and though they don’t have water or electricity, and cell phone service is elusive, there’s plenty to keep you occupied – just let Mother Nature entertain you.

Oregon: Perched above the Columbia River in Hood River, Oregon sits Westcliff Lodge and its glamping sites. Imagine days filled with playing in and on the water, mountain biking, exploring the gorge and even wine tasting, and then returning to your glamping tent for the night. Wake up to views of the river from your front door – well, flap – and get out and enjoy all that the area has to offer.

Arizona & Nevada: If your glamping plans have you traveling in Arizona or Nevada, check out the Airstream options at Lake Powell Resort in Page, Arizona, and at Zephyr Cove Resort in South Lake Tahoe, Nevada. The brand-new, 30-foot Airstream trailers within these resorts are found in premium, full hookup RV campsites. Inside, glampers will find the comforts of pillow-top memory-foam mattresses, comfortable seating, Samsung LED HD TVs, surround sound, climate control and top-of-the-line kitchen appliances. With all of the comforts of home, you may want to extend your glamping trip a bit longer.

Montana: Amidst Big Sky, Montana’s Moonlight Basin community, which extends from Lone Peak to the Madison River Valley, sits Collective Yellowstone. This area of Big Sky Country is part of the 2.2 million-acre Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem that links two sections of the Lee Metcalf Wilderness; the ecosystem provides migration routes and habitat for wildlife. Taking all of this into account, Collective Yellowstone is a terrific spot for immersing yourself in nature, while at the same time enjoying the luxuries of king-size beds with 1,500 thread count linens, wood-burning stoves, private decks and private bathrooms.

Florida: In River Ranch, about an hour and a half south of Orlando, Westgate River Ranch Resort & Rodeo recently debuted 10 Luxe Teepees to their all-inclusive glamping options; the teepees are in an area surrounding a canopy of 100 year old oak trees. Each 651-square-foot teepee features a king bed, a full sleeper sofa (accommodates up to four), leather chairs, a/c, private en suite bathrooms, a double-sided stone rock hearth fireplace, heating (yes, it does get chilly in Florida), a mini refrigerator, microwave and a screened private patio deck. The resort debuted its glamping tents five years ago, and added more to its selection in 2014.

Georgia: Climb up 70 feet above Snake Creek Gorge in Whitesburg, Georgia (about an hour west of Atlanta) and you’ll feel like part of the Swiss Family Robinson at the Tree House Village in Historic Banning Mills. Accessible only by rope and wood sky bridges, the seven tree house rooms have all the perks you’d expect when glamping, including a jetted tub for two, microwave, small refrigerator, and even a Keurig coffee machine. Imagine sipping your cup of coffee on your private deck, surrounded by the forest and with a creek below.

Maine: The second glamping season at Sandy Pines Campground in Kennebunkport opened in May, and as of late-June, glampers can now find more options for their overnight stays, including 12 Camp Carriages and 12 Hideaway Huts, all decorated by Kennebunkport designer Krista Stokes. The camp carriages are essentially stylish cabins on wheels, while the huts are sleek and modern wooden A-frames, yet rustic at the same time. Louise Hurlbutt, also of Kennebunkport, took on the task of designing four new safari-style Glamp Tents for even more options. Sandy Pines Campground is also hosting myriad programs throughout the summer, such as TBT Movie Night by the Pool and Sundae Funday. They are also hosting a family-focused Great Maine Camp Out on September 22.

Anywhere: Have an idea of where you’d like to go glamping but can’t find anyplace that fits the bill? Check out Camp’d Out – you choose and reserve the spot and they’ll handle the rest, from set-up to tear-down. Customize your Camp’d Out experience with add-ons that may include a coffee cart, or even a campsite butler.

