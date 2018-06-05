Adilene Lopez, a cashier at a gas station sells a Powerball lottery ticket to a customer at the drive up window in Dallas, TX Aug. 23, 2017.

Powerball officials suffered an embarrassing but short-lived glitch when the regularly scheduled, live drawing had to be shelved because of unexplained technical difficulties.

Players who stayed up late Saturday night to learn the lucky numbers probably should have just gone to bed: When the numbers finally were drawn, there were no winners of the jackpot estimated at a cool $215 million.

"Because of a technical problem tonight, we are unable to bring you the Powerball drawing at this time," said the host for the drawing, Sam Arlen. "As soon as we are able to resolve the issue and conduct the drawing, it will be available for viewing on Powerball.com or our YouTube Channel, Powerball39."

Arlen did not detail the technical problem that delayed the drawing scheduled for Saturday at 10:59 p.m. ET. He simply added that Powerball "takes pride in the strict standards of this game, and our rules require that the drawing be delayed until we can assure that all game procedures have been successfully completed."

The drawing took place about a half-hour later. Interest has been on the rise for Powerball because a jackpot hasn't been hit since March 24.

Saturday's winning numbers were 14-29-36-57-61, and the Powerball was 17. The Powerplay was 4X.

Powerball is available in 44 states, the District of Columbia, the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico.The chances of a $2 ticket taking home the jackpot is about one in 292.2 million.

