Google Maps for the iPhone is about to get a little bit better.

Not long after Google added Google Maps support for CarPlay as part of iOS 12, the search giant is once again giving iPhone users another welcome update: the ability to share your travel status with other people in real-time.

Already available on Android since 2017, the feature brings Google Maps in line with Waze (also owned by Google), and even Uber and Lyft, all of which have allowed iPhone users to give updates to let others track their routes. You can send the link through Apple's Messenger app, Facebook Messenger, WhatsApp or a number of other third-party messaging apps that you have installed on your iPhone.

Once sent, your friends will be able to follow you on your trip: seeing where you currently are and when you are expected to arrive at your final destination.

Google says that once you get there, the sharing feature will automatically end.

Similar to the Android version, users can share their driving, cycling and walking progress but won't be able to send the trip progress if they are using public transportation. The new update is available now from the App Store.

