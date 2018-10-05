WASHINGTON — Two House Republican chairmen were meeting with Department of Justice officials Thursday to try to resolve a tense dispute over classified documents tied to Special Counsel Robert Mueller's Russia investigation.

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes, R-Calif., and Oversight Committee Chairman Trey Gowdy, R-S.C., are seeking documents related to the Justice Department's use of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act to investigate members of the Trump campaign.

But the Justice Department has warned that the request could endanger the lives of crucial intelligence sources by revealing their identities. Nunes issued a subpoena for the documents last month, and he has threatened to seek a contempt of Congress resolution against Attorney General Jeff Sessions if he doesn't get them.

President Trump and White House Chief of Staff John Kelly have expressed support for the DOJ's position in the dispute but appear to be trying to resolve the fight.

The Justice Department's Office of Legislative Affairs invited Nunes and Gowdy to meet with Justice officials Thursday to discuss the issue, public affairs director Sarah Isgur Flores confirmed. Gowdy serves on the Intelligence Committee as well as serving as chairman of the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee.

Flores also confirmed that Justice officials would meet separately with Rep. Adam Schiff of California, who is the senior Democrat on the Intelligence Committee. Schiff has criticized Republicans for trying to divert attention away from Mueller's investigation by attempting to discredit the DOJ and FBI.

Mueller is investigating Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election, possible collusion between the Trump campaign and the Kremlin, and possible obstruction of justice by the president.

Nunes and Gowdy have received support from top GOP House leaders — including Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., and Whip Steve Scalise, R-La. — in their battle for the documents.

"I think this request is wholly appropriate," Ryan told reporters at his weekly news conference Thursday, noting that he has spoken with both chairmen. "I expect that we will be able to have an accommodation … This request is perfectly appropriate."

However, Assistant Attorney General Stephen Boyd warned that the request risks "potential loss of human lives."

"Disclosure of responsive information to such requests can risk severe consequences, including potential loss of human lives, damage to relationships with valued international partners, compromise of ongoing criminal investigations and interference with intelligence activities," Boyd wrote in a letter to Nunes last week.

Ryan said Thursday that he'd had "a good talk" with Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein about the dispute and believes the document request can be fulfilled without damaging the Justice Department's sources and methods.

