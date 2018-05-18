A man yelling and shouting about President Trump was arrested early Friday after allegedly exchanging gunfire with police in the lobby of a hotel at the Trump National Doral Golf Club near Miami, police said.

Police were called to the scene by reports the man was "yelling and spewing information," and actively shooting at the club about 1:30 a.m., according to CNN.

Doral and Miami police confronted the man, who also draped a flag across a counter in the club’s lobby, exchanged gunfire and arrested him after he was shot, Doral Police Chief Hernan Organvidez told news reporters.

“He was yelling and spewing some information about President Trump and that’s what we know so far,” said Miami-Dade Police Director Juan Perez said. “And he had an American flag that he did drape over the counter.”

Police respond to The Trump National Doral Golf Club after reports of a shooting inside the resort May 18, 2018 in Doral, Fla. A man shouting about President Trump, who wasn't at the club, entered the president's south Florida golf course early Friday, draped a flag over a lobby counter and exchanged fire with police before being arrested, police said.

Frieda Frisaro, AP

#UPDATE: #MDPD and @DoralPolice responded to a shooting where a subject opened fire in the lobby of the @TrumpDoral. Officers exchanged gun fire, striking the subject. Thankfully, there were no shooting victims. An officer suffered a broken wrist. More information to follow. pic.twitter.com/u00I2Ju60R — Miami-Dade Police (@MiamiDadePD) May 18, 2018

Trump was not at the club at the time.

A Doral officer suffered a broken wrist and is recovering, Perez said.

“You know, these officers did not hesitate one second to engage this individual that was actively shooting in the lobby of the hotel,” he said. “They risked their lives knowing that that they had to get in there to save lives in that hotel.”

The president’s son, Eric Trump, thanked police in a tweet.

A huge thank you to the incredible men and women of the @DoralPolice Department and @MiamiDadePD. Every day they keep our community safe. We are very grateful to you! 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) May 18, 2018

The Secret Service, the FBI and local police are all investigating.

"We are not saying this is terrorism,” Perez said, according to CNN. “We are not discounting anything at this point.”

Police surrounded the club at daybreak, where yellow tape blocked and entrance and helicopters hovered overhead.

The Trump Organization bought the course previously known as the Doral Resort & Spa in 2012. Its website describes it as an 800-acre resort with 643 total guest rooms, and four golf courses.

Contributing: The Associated Press

President Trump speaks as the Republican nominee during the campaign at Oct. 25, 2016 shows then Republican nominee at Trump National Doral in Miami.

Evan Vucci, AP

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com