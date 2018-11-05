Hawaii Volcanoes National Park has been closed indefinitely because of the danger of flying boulders from any sudden steam explosion inside the simmering Kilauea volcano.

The park on Hawaii's Big Island, near the town of Pahoa, was shut down Thursday night for only the second time this year.

Scientists from the U.S. Geological Survey Hawaiian Volcano Observatory fear the steady lowering of a lava lake inside the volcano will soon slip below ground water level. If that happens, water will pour into the molten lava, producing steam that could launch rocks and boulders the size of refrigerators as far away as a half mile.

“If it goes up, it will come down,” said Charles Mandeville, volcano hazards coordinator for the U.S. Geological Survey. “You don’t want to be underneath anything that weighs 10 tons when it’s coming out at 120 mph.”

In 1924, the last dangerous brew of magma and water sent rocks the size of automobiles flying from the volcano.

Scientists say there is no danger of injuries or fatalities from any such explosion as long as people stay out of closed areas of the park around the volcano.

A new eruption would also spew more ash and sulfur dioxide gas into the atmosphere, worsening an area already hit by fissures and lava that has spread over 117 acres, according to Hawaii County Civil Defense.

Kilauea has destroyed 36 structures – including 26 homes – since May 3, when it began releasing lava from vents about 25 miles east of the summit crater. Fifteen of the vents are now spread through the Leilani Estates and Lanipuna Gardens neighborhoods. Around 2,000 people have been evacuated from the area.

Hawaii Gov. David Ige said crews at a geothermal energy plant near the lava outbreak have removed around 50,000 gallons of flammable fuell as a precaution.

Contributing: Associated Press

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com