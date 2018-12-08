CHARLOTTESVILLE - With a police escort, Heather Heyer's mother Susan Bro broke the perimeter of the downtown walking mall in order to visit the place where her daughter lost her life last year.
She wasn't sure if she was in the exact spot or the exact time when her daughter drew her last breath, but she was there to remember the suffering not only her daughter endured but the two Virginia State Police officers who lost their lives — Virginia State Police Troopers Lieutenant H. Jay Cullen, III and Trooper-Pilot Berke M.M. Bates.
"We're still suffering, we have so much healing to do," she said. "We have a huge racial problem in our city and in our country. We have got to fix this or we will be right back here in no time.
"There are mothers who lose their children all the time and we don't seem to give a damn," she added.
A large group of people had one arm on each other's shoulders and another over their hearts. They created a shield around Bro, giving her privacy and safety.
It was in stark contrast to the scene that happened earlier.
A group of protesters from Sunday morning's rally entered the downtown mall through the security checkpoint, perhaps to be part of a memorial service for Heather Heyer, while a large section of protesters who appeared to include protesters from last night broke away from that group and were centered at the bottom of 4th Street outside the perimeter.
They were yelling, chanting and attempting to block media cameras and recorders.
"Whose streets? Our streets!" they yelled.
Police started pushing them back down 4th Street towards IX Art Park, with a Virginia State Police armored vehicle and police on bicycles and in cruisers following at a safe distance and stopping traffic ahead of the protesters to allow for safe passage across the roads.
As protesters reached IX Art Park, tensions seemed to fizzle out, although protesters took issue with members of the media taking pictures of them. Later, one group came back and walked towards the downtown mall and hung out near the checkpoint but did not go in.
Timeline of Sunday memorial and protest coverage
Protestors grow in numbers on and near the downtown mall. Tensions are growing between people and police in areas outside the secure zone. Inside, Heather Heyer's mother has arrived at the site of her daughter's death.
1:40 PM:
1:35 PM:
1:32 PM:
Police presence just outside the secure zone.
1:30 PM:
1:28 PM:
1:20 PM:
Susan Bro and other family members arrive at the corner of 4th and Water streets. She is allowed through the barrier.
Bro hugs other survivors at the scene of the attack.
1:15 PM:
As people inside the secure area gather to remember Heather Heyer, here's a summary of the last hour of activity:
A group of protesters from this morning's rally entered the downtown mall through the security checkpoint, perhaps to be part of a memorial service for Heather Heyer, while a large section of protesters who appeared to include protesters from last night broke away from that group and were centered at the bottom of 4th Street outside the perimeter.
Police started pushing them back down 4th Street towards IX Art Park, with a Virginia State Police armored vehicle and bicycles and cruisers following at a safe distance and stopping traffic ahead of the protesters to allow for safe passage across the roads.
As protesters reached IX Art Park, tensions seemed to fizzle out, although protesters took issue with members of the media taking pictures of them. Later, one group came back and walked towards the downtown mall and hung out near the checkpoint but did not go in.
Police may be attempting to avoid being squeezed between memorial services inside the secure zone near 4th Street and outside the secure zone near the same location.
Meanwhile, the empty buses spotted earlier are being moved down Water Street, perhaps towards the site of the memorial service.
12:50 PM:
Our reporters are heading back into the secure zone. We'll keep you updated.
Police appear to have set up strong perimeters around both the Lee monument and 4th Street.
12:38 PM:
Police blocked a group of a hundred or more protesters, including some who were not present at the morning rally, attempting to gain access to the street where Heather Heyer was killed a year ago today.
This is not the only group of protesters coming up against the police perimeter.
12:27 PM:
Around noon protesters were sprayed with something. Our reporter thinks it may have been pepper spray but was not sure.
It was later confirmed as mist from water to cool people off. The smell may have been from the sage earlier in the day.
