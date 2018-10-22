Hilton is launching a new brand with smaller, customizable rooms that will only appear in urban locations and have more affordable rates.

Motto by Hilton will be the McLean, Virginia.-based company’s 15th brand. With Motto’s introduction, Hilton is entering into the micro-hotel market. Independent hoteliers and big-name brands increasingly have been offering properties that have much smaller rooms offset by more vibrant and social public spaces.

The average Motto guest room will be 163 square feet, which is about half the size of a room in Hampton by Hilton. The rooms will have space-saving features such as wall-beds, bunk beds, segmented shower and toilet stalls, door-less closets and multifunctional furniture that can be stowed away.

The first Motto will be a 104-room property in the Marylebone neighborhood of London, developed by U.K.-based Dominvs Group. Construction is scheduled to begin in January with an anticipated 2020 opening.

Hilton has deals in various stages of development in cities such as Lima, Peru, Dublin, Savannah, Georgia, San Diego, Boston, and Washington, D.C. Eventually the brand will expand its footprint to the Middle East and Asia.

Tripp McLaughlin, global head of Motto by Hilton, says Hilton has an advantage over independent micro-hotel brands such as Pod, Yotel and CitizenM.

“Because we’re a global company, we don’t think anyone will be able to get to the scale that we can get to,” he says.

In developing the idea for Motto, Hilton looked at the hostel model that has been most popular in Europe. Hostels started out as shared rooms with few amenities at cheap prices, primarily for young travelers and backpackers. But in recent years, hostels have become more like bargain boutique hotels. They are now commonly referred to as poshtels, or posh hostels, because they tend to have bars, restaurants and coffee counters. Many also now offer the option of booking private rooms.

Motto will have elements of a poshtel without the option of sharing rooms with strangers.

The properties will have various types of rooms. In addition to the standard room with the bed at the center, there will be one with a corner layout in which the bed can be rotated for more space. Other rooms will have wall-beds that can be pulled down for sleep then pushed back up to make room for entertaining or work. Some rooms will have bunk beds and others will have more social seating.

Rooms may have connecting doors on each side. The idea is to be able to group rooms together to create larger quarters for families or groups.

“You can link up really as many rooms as you want to have,” McLaughlin says.

The rooms will have Hilton’s Connect Room technology, which allows guests to control temperature, lighting, TV and curtains through the Hilton mobile app.

Rooms will also have a white noise app accessibility, blackout window shades, sound-absorbing materials, and a sleep amenity kit with eye masks and oils.

Guest rooms will be small, but lobbies – which will be known as the Motto Common – will be large enough to become a community hub, McLaughlin says.

“Each common will be unique,” he says. “It’s really an opportunity for us to invite the public into the space and design.”

Another perk will come at the time of booking: Guests will be able to split payments when they reserve their rooms. Normally, a reservation goes on one credit card and can be split at check-out.

Hilton will celebrate its 100th anniversary next year.

