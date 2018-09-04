Most expensive housing market in every state Alabama Most expensive housing market: Shelby County Median home price: $213,550 Median mortgage payment: $863 Median household income: $72,310 (State: $46,257) Pct. homes valued $1,000,000+: 0.8% 01 / 50 Alabama Most expensive housing market: Shelby County Median home price: $213,550 Median mortgage payment: $863 Median household income: $72,310 (State: $46,257) Pct. homes valued $1,000,000+: 0.8% 01 / 50

Thinkstock, Getty Images/iStockphoto

The U.S. economic recovery and continued growth have had many positive effects on the nation and the population. For at least one group, however, the improving economy has had a negative impact — for potential homebuyers.

Along with incomes and low unemployment, the housing market continues to grow. The median sale price of a U.S. home is now close to a third of a million dollars, or over $100,000 more than it was just a decade ago.

Of course, housing markets are different from one another. While some might still be relatively inexpensive, others are well out of range for most Americans.

To determine the county with the most expensive housing market in every state, 24/7 Wall Street reviewed median home values of 3,119 counties and county equivalents as of the second quarter of 2017 from the National Association of Realtors. In the most expensive markets in states like New York, Massachusetts, California, and Virginia, the typical home is valued at well over $750,000. In California, the most expensive market has a median value in excess of $1 million. In other states, the most expensive market barely tops $200,000.

Alabama

Most expensive housing market: Shelby County

Median home price: $213,550

Median mortgage payment: $863

Median household income: $72,310 (State: $46,257)

Pct. homes valued $1,000,000+: 0.8%

Alaska

filo, Getty Images

Most expensive housing market: Sitka City and Borough

Median home price: $375,056

Median mortgage payment: $1,516

Median household income: $70,160 (State: $76,440)

Pct. homes valued $1,000,000+: 0.2%

Arizona

Most expensive housing market: Maricopa County

Median home price: $265,696

Median mortgage payment: $1,074

Median household income: $55,676 (State: $53,558)

Pct. homes valued $1,000,000+: 1.9%

Arkansas

Most expensive housing market: Benton County

Median home price: $187,490

Median mortgage payment: $758

Median household income: $59,016 (State: $44,334)

Pct. homes valued $1,000,000+: 0.7%

California

Most expensive housing market: San Francisco County

Median home price: $1,087,599

Median mortgage payment: $4,395

Median household income: $87,701 (State: $67,739)

Pct. homes valued $1,000,000+: 35.9%

Colorado

Most expensive housing market: Pitkin County

Median home price: $748,919

Median mortgage payment: $3,027

Median household income: $69,789 (State: $65,685)

Pct. homes valued $1,000,000+: 33.7%

Connecticut

Most expensive housing market: Fairfield County

Median home price: $429,548

Median mortgage payment: $1,736

Median household income: $86,670 (State: $73,433)

Pct. homes valued $1,000,000+: 14.2%

Delaware

Most expensive housing market: New Castle County

Median home price: $276,771

Median mortgage payment: $1,119

Median household income: $66,283 (State: $61,757)

Pct. homes valued $1,000,000+: 1.0%

Florida

Most expensive housing market: Monroe County

Median home price: $454,051

Median mortgage payment: $1,835

Median household income: $60,303 (State: $50,860)

Pct. homes valued $1,000,000+: 10.5%

Georgia

Most expensive housing market: Forsyth County

Median home price: $346,839

Median mortgage payment: $1,402

Median household income: $91,842 (State: $53,559)

Pct. homes valued $1,000,000+: 0.9%

Hawaii

Most expensive housing market: Honolulu County

Median home price: $705,856

Median mortgage payment: $2,853

Median household income: $77,161 (State: $74,511)

Pct. homes valued $1,000,000+: 12.0%

Idaho

Most expensive housing market: Blaine County

Median home price: $456,220

Median mortgage payment: $1,844

Median household income: $58,086 (State: $51,807)

Pct. homes valued $1,000,000+: 16.6%

Illinois

DenisTangneyJr, Getty Images

Most expensive housing market: DuPage County

Median home price: $316,749

Median mortgage payment: $1,280

Median household income: $81,521 (State: $60,960)

Pct. homes valued $1,000,000+: 3.0%

Indiana

Most expensive housing market: Hamilton County

Median home price: $259,934

Median mortgage payment: $1,051

Median household income: $87,782 (State: $52,314)

Pct. homes valued $1,000,000+: 1.3%

Iowa

Most expensive housing market: Dallas County

Median home price: $225,413

Median mortgage payment: $911

Median household income: $78,918 (State: $56,247)

Pct. homes valued $1,000,000+: 0.3%

Kansas

Most expensive housing market: Johnson County

Median home price: $260,490

Median mortgage payment: $1,053

Median household income: $78,186 (State: $54,935)

Pct. homes valued $1,000,000+: 1.5%

Kentucky

Most expensive housing market: Oldham County

Median home price: $289,783

Median mortgage payment: $1,171

Median household income: $86,324 (State: $46,659)

Pct. homes valued $1,000,000+: 1.7%

Louisiana

Most expensive housing market: Orleans Parish

Median home price: $234,627

Median mortgage payment: $948

Median household income: $37,488 (State: $45,146)

Pct. homes valued $1,000,000+: 2.6%

Maine

Most expensive housing market: Cumberland County

Median home price: $286,624

Median mortgage payment: $1,158

Median household income: $61,902 (State: $53,079)

Pct. homes valued $1,000,000+: 1.4%

Maryland

Most expensive housing market: Montgomery County

Median home price: $516,442

Median mortgage payment: $2,087

Median household income: $100,352 (State: $78,945)

Pct. homes valued $1,000,000+: 9.0%

Massachusetts

Most expensive housing market: Nantucket County

Median home price: $977,237

Median mortgage payment: $3,949

Median household income: $89,428 (State: $75,297)

Pct. homes valued $1,000,000+: 47.1%

Michigan

Hgjudd , Wikimedia Commons

Most expensive housing market: Leelanau County

Median home price: $281,979

Median mortgage payment: $1,140

Median household income: $59,018 (State: $52,492)

Pct. homes valued $1,000,000+: 6.4%

Minnesota

Most expensive housing market: Carver County

Median home price: $329,383

Median mortgage payment: $1,331

Median household income: $88,638 (State: $65,599)

Pct. homes valued $1,000,000+: 1.7%

Mississippi

Most expensive housing market: Madison County

Median home price: $215,215

Median mortgage payment: $870

Median household income: $65,924 (State: $41,754)

Pct. homes valued $1,000,000+: 2.8%

Missouri

Most expensive housing market: Platte County

Median home price: $222,358

Median mortgage payment: $899

Median household income: $70,879 (State: $51,746)

Pct. homes valued $1,000,000+: 0.7%

Montana

Most expensive housing market: Gallatin County

Median home price: $319,440

Median mortgage payment: $1,291

Median household income: $57,021 (State: $50,027)

Pct. homes valued $1,000,000+: 3.9%

Nebraska

Most expensive housing market: Washington County

Median home price: $206,862

Median mortgage payment: $836

Median household income: $65,565 (State: $56,927)

Pct. homes valued $1,000,000+: 0.3%

Nevada

Most expensive housing market: Douglas County

Median home price: $369,794

Median mortgage payment: $1,494

Median household income: $59,769 (State: $55,180)

Pct. homes valued $1,000,000+: 4.4%

New Hampshire

Most expensive housing market: Rockingham County

Median home price: $329,449

Median mortgage payment: $1,331

Median household income: $82,398 (State: $70,936)

Pct. homes valued $1,000,000+: 1.6%

New Jersey

Most expensive housing market: Bergen County

Median home price: $484,775

Median mortgage payment: $1,959

Median household income: $88,487 (State: $76,126)

Pct. homes valued $1,000,000+: 7.0%

New Mexico

Most expensive housing market: Santa Fe County

Median home price: $312,757

Median mortgage payment: $1,264

Median household income: $55,370 (State: $46,748)

Pct. homes valued $1,000,000+: 3.9%

New York

Most expensive housing market: New York County

Median home price: $932,366

Median mortgage payment: $3,768

Median household income: $75,513 (State: $62,909)

Pct. homes valued $1,000,000+: 43.0%

North Carolina

Caroline Culler, Wikimedia Commons

Most expensive housing market: Orange County

Median home price: $312,333

Median mortgage payment: $1,262

Median household income: $61,130 (State: $50,584)

Pct. homes valued $1,000,000+: 2.8%

North Dakota

Most expensive housing market: Burleigh County

Median home price: $251,682

Median mortgage payment: $1,017

Median household income: $66,057 (State: $60,656)

Pct. homes valued $1,000,000+: 0.6%

Ohio

Most expensive housing market: Delaware County

Median home price: $327,088

Median mortgage payment: $1,322

Median household income: $94,234 (State: $52,334)

Pct. homes valued $1,000,000+: 0.8%

Oklahoma

Most expensive housing market: McClain County

Median home price: $174,667

Median mortgage payment: $706

Median household income: $58,673 (State: $49,176)

Pct. homes valued $1,000,000+: 0.7%

Oregon

Most expensive housing market: Clackamas County

Median home price: $413,249

Median mortgage payment: $1,670

Median household income: $68,915 (State: $57,532)

Pct. homes valued $1,000,000+: 2.7%

Pennsylvania

Most expensive housing market: Chester County

Median home price: $367,373

Median mortgage payment: $1,485

Median household income: $88,995 (State: $56,907)

Pct. homes valued $1,000,000+: 2.9%

Rhode Island

chensiyuan, Wikimedia Commons

Most expensive housing market: Newport County

Median home price: $404,994

Median mortgage payment: $1,637

Median household income: $71,347 (State: $60,596)

Pct. homes valued $1,000,000+: 7.1%

South Carolina

Most expensive housing market: Charleston County

Median home price: $330,409

Median mortgage payment: $1,335

Median household income: $54,931 (State: $49,501)

Pct. homes valued $1,000,000+: 5.5%

South Dakota

Most expensive housing market: Custer County

Median home price: $246,200

Median mortgage payment: $995

Median household income: $52,891 (State: $54,467)

Pct. homes valued $1,000,000+: 1.4%

Tennessee

Most expensive housing market: Williamson County

Median home price: $453,433

Median mortgage payment: $1,833

Median household income: $100,140 (State: $48,547)

Pct. homes valued $1,000,000+: 4.0%

Texas

Most expensive housing market: Kendall County

Median home price: $356,824

Median mortgage payment: $1,442

Median household income: $76,350 (State: $56,565)

Pct. homes valued $1,000,000+: 6.0%

Utah

J. Stephen Conn , Flickr

Most expensive housing market: Summit County

Median home price: $653,466

Median mortgage payment: $2,641

Median household income: $91,470 (State: $65,977)

Pct. homes valued $1,000,000+: 16.9%

Vermont

Most expensive housing market: Chittenden County

Median home price: $297,508

Median mortgage payment: $1,202

Median household income: $66,414 (State: $57,677)

Pct. homes valued $1,000,000+: 1.2%

Virginia

Most expensive housing market: Falls Church city

Median home price: $850,801

Median mortgage payment: $3,438

Median household income: $115,244 (State: $68,114)

Pct. homes valued $1,000,000+: 15.4%

Washington

Most expensive housing market: San Juan County

Median home price: $565,568

Median mortgage payment: $2,286

Median household income: $58,029 (State: $67,106)

Pct. homes valued $1,000,000+: 11.6%

West Virginia

Most expensive housing market: Jefferson County

Median home price: $245,334

Median mortgage payment: $992

Median household income: $69,753 (State: $43,385)

Pct. homes valued $1,000,000+: 0.8%

Wisconsin

Most expensive housing market: Waukesha County

Median home price: $285,462

Median mortgage payment: $1,154

Median household income: $78,268 (State: $56,811)

Pct. homes valued $1,000,000+: 1.2%

Wyoming

Most expensive housing market: Teton County

Median home price: $747,676

Median mortgage payment: $3,022

Median household income: $75,594 (State: $59,882)

Pct. homes valued $1,000,000+: 28.3%

Findings and methodology

To determine the county with the most expensive housing market in every state, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed median home prices in the 3,199 county and county-equivalents as aggregated by the National Association of Realtors for the second quarter of 2017. Monthly payments for the median home price for the same time period are also from the NAR and assume a fixed 30-year mortgage with a 3.5% interest rate and a 10% down payment. Median household incomes for each county come from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2016 American Consumer Survey. For more information on how this list was determined, click here.

This article originally appeared on 24/7 Wall Street. 24/7 Wall Street is a USA TODAY content partner offering financial news and commentary. Its content is produced independently of USA TODAY.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com