Steph Curry made 46 3s in the first seven games of the season.

Wendell Cruz, USA TODAY Sports

So just what does Steph Curry have to do with small business? As it turns out, everything.

Here’s the deal: Curry was not supposed to be this good, this dominant, this amazing. But he is. What he did, how he did it and what he realized, you as a small business owner can do as well.

Curry was long an underdog; a little fish in a pond of much bigger fish (sound familiar?). Even though his dad, Dell Curry, had been a well-regarded NBA player, Steph drew no attention from any major college because of his height (6 feet 3 inches, two inches shorter than Dell) and slender 160-pound frame. In the end, Steph Curry went to little-known Davidson College in North Carolina.

In his first game, he had 15 points and 13 turnovers.

Curry stayed at Davidson for three years and developed into a terrific shooter. But he was once again not all that highly regarded due to the second-tier conference in which he played. Curry was taken by the Golden State Warriors as the seventh pick in the 2009 NBA draft, after such never-to-be-household-names as Hasheem Thabeet and Jonny Flynn.

Things continued apace in the NBA. A fine guard, but certainly nothing special, by his third year, foot and ankle issues caused Curry to miss much of the season. He verged on being a washout.

But what Curry knew in his heart is that there was something about his business — err, game — that was unique.

He could shoot a 3-pointer better than anyone.

Curry was, at that time, a niche player with a niche skill. But rather than try and be like LeBron James or Kevin Durant, rather than to try and beat them at their game, Curry decided to double down on what he did best and make others try to beat him at his game.

And so began the revolution.

Curry started launching 3s from all over. Nonchalantly walking the ball up past the half-court line, he would let ‘em rip from spots on the floor heretofore reserved for last-second desperation. The incredible thing was, he would make the shot. No one had really ever seen anything like it.

Curry took his niche skill and decided to make it his signature move. Not only did he shoot the 3 from anywhere, but he did so with abandon. Twenty seconds left on the clock? A fine time for a 35-foot shot.

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) celebrates with his daughter Riley Curry after beating the Cleveland Cavaliers in the 2017 NBA Finals at Oracle Arena.

Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

In the process, not only did Curry reinvent the 3, he actually reinvented basketball itself. These days, what almost every NBA teams wants is to beat the Warriors, or even BE the Warriors. Curry’s way of playing is how the entire league now plays. Today, players don’t want to "Be Like Mike," as in Michael Jordan; they want to be like Steph.

Like Steph Curry, you too have competitors. Most probably are bigger than you. They are also probably better at many things than you. They have more resources. But, to quote the great Wizard of Oz himself, “you’ve got something they haven’t got.”

What is that?

I don’t know.

But you do.

What is it you do that is different and better than everyone else? What is your unique proposition? What is your 3-point shot? That is your secret sauce.

This holiday season, the ability to stand out, attract customers, get buzz and win the day is yours if you heed the lesson of the greatest 3-point shooter ever. Double-down on what it is you do best, and do it better than anyone else. Commit to it. Share your gift with the world.

Do that, and a small business world championship just might be yours.

—

Steve Strauss, @Steve Strauss on Twitter, is a lawyer specializing in small business and entrepreneurship who has been writing for USA TODAY and USATODAY.com for 20 years. Email: sstrauss@mrallbiz.com. You can learn more about Steve at MrAllBiz.com.

The views and opinions expressed in this column are the author’s and do not necessarily reflect those of USA TODAY.

