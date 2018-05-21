We all love convenience. This is particularly true when it comes to air travel, because no one wants to sit in one of those sardine cans a moment longer than they have to. But what if it was a lot cheaper to stay on a plane an extra hour or two or five?

Next time you book plane travel, give yourself the choice of doing it the easy way or the hard way. Only you know if the airfare savings are worth the inconvenience, and here are three ways to get inconvenient fares for less.

The following prices were found on an airfare comparison site late last week for travel in July.

1. Always look at connecting flights.

Non-stops are fast and efficient. Connecting flights are usually not but they can save you money. Here are a couple of recent examples:

Atlanta to Seattle

• Non-stop, $433

• One-stop, $330 – save $103

Chicago to London

• Non-stop, $840

• One-stop, $655 – save $185

2. Always check flights at different times of the day.

Generally, flights at dawn are often cheaper than flying later in the morning. These examples are on United flights:

Newark to San Francisco

• Depart at 10:30 a.m., $436

• Depart at 6 a.m., $363 – save $73*

* Not so fast! The fare for the early flight is in basic economy class, which includes extra fees; if you want to use a carry-on, that will cost you $50 and drop your savings down to $23.

3. Always look at flights on cheap days.

For domestic U.S. travel you can usually find better deals on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Saturdays. Here’s a good example:

Houston to Boston

• July 13-22, Friday to Sunday, $535

• July 11-18, Wednesday to Wednesday, $329 – save $206

4. Always compare.

Your favorite airline is having a sale and you go directly to the site to book your trip. Wait! It may be a good deal for that airline but other carriers may have better fares. Always compare prices; it’s the only way to be certain you’re getting the best deal. Maybe the cheapest fare is on a connecting flight and that’s not what you want. Fine, but at least you know. And the more you know, the smarter airfare shopping decisions you can make.

FareCompare CEO Rick Seaney is an airline industry insider and top media air travel resource. Follow Rick (@rickseaney) and never overpay for airfare again.

