Hurricane Willa, a major storm strengthening to near-Category 5 status in the Pacific, is threatening to derail travel plans to popular resort destinations in Mexico. 

Southwest Airlines on Monday issued a travel advisory for travelers headed to and from Cabo San Lucas and Puerto Vallarta this week. Passengers booked on flights from Monday, Oct. 22, through Friday, Oct. 26, can change their flight without penalty if they want to get ahead of the storm or wait until it passes. There is fine print

The airline has already canceled flights between Houston Hobby, Oakland and Los Angeles and Puerto Vallarta for Tuesday, according to flight tracking service FlightAware. Passengers whose flights are canceled are eligible for a refund or can rebook.

Other airlines with flights to the region are likely to follow Southwest's move and issue travel waivers if Hurricane Willa maintains its momentum.

A Delta Air Lines Boeing 747-400 is pushed back for a long flight from Detroit to Tokyo in June of 2015.
Co-pilot Dave Peterson, right, adjusts a dial on board the Collings Foundation's World War Two-era B-24 bomber during a flight over Seattle on June 26, 2015.
Travelers pass through United's Terminal 1 in Chicago O'Hare Airport on June 27, 2015.
Chad Whalen, right, and his eleven year old son Michael soak in the beauty of a Luftansa Boeing 747-8i landing in Chicago O'Hare on June 27, 2015.
A heavy-duty .50 calibur machine gun, no longer active, keeps watch over North Seattle during a flight aboard a 71-year old restored B-24J World War Two-era bomber on June 26, 2015.
Old meets new as people snap phoots with their camera-phones on board a 71-year old, World War Two-era B-24 bomber during a flight over Seattle on June 26, 2015.
Dwarfed by a large cloud, a China Airlines Cargo Boeing 747-400 navigates toward a landing in Seattle in June, 2015.
Two of four radial engines keep the Collings Foundation World War Two-era B-24 heavy bomber aloft over Seattle on June 26, 2015.
Col. Ken Wheeler, a 92-year old World War Two veteran and B-17 bomber navigator, pauses to study a .50 heavy machine gun while on a World War Two-era B-24 bomber flight over Seattle, WA on June 26, 2015.
A rare sight in 2015, a Boeing 737-200 lands at Boeing Field in Seattle, WA on June 23, 2015.
Rubber and asphalt meet and produce a puff of smoke as a DHL Boeing 767 lands at Boeing Field in Seattle, WA on June of 2015.
A Boeing company 737 business jet lands in Seattle on June 23, 2015.
Filled with cargo, a DHL 757-200 freighter rockets out of Seattle on June 23, 2015.
A new baggage belt descends into an underground tunnel in Houston's new Hobby Airport International terminal, still under construction, on June 19, 2015.
The soon to be new home of Southwest Airlines in Houston Hobby is seen under construction on June 19, 2015. The ticketing concourse is part of the new international terminal, set to open later this year.
An escalator stands ready to shuttle Houston Hobby's soon-to-come international passengers to customs inside the airports new international terminal, still under construction, on June 19, 2015.
Sparks kick up as a worker cuts pieces of metal inside Houston Hobby's yet to be opened international terminal on June 19, 2015.
The soon to be new home of Southwest Airlines in Houston Hobby is seen under construction on June 19, 2015. The ticketing concourse is part of the new international terminal, set to open later this year.
The soon to be new home of Southwest Airlines in Houston Hobby is seen under construction on June 19, 2015. The ticketing concourse is part of the new international terminal, set to open later this year.
A traveler browses art work at an installation inside Houston's Hobby Airport on June 19, 2015.
A rare Hawker Hunter fighter jet, built in 1959, lands at Boeing Field in June, 2015.
Light clouds with breaks of blue welcome travelers to the secure side of Seattle-Tacoma International Airport on June 18, 2015.
Ready for depature, a KLM Boeing 747-400 prepares to taxi to the runway at Houston's George Bush Intercontinental Airport on June 19, 2015.
A United Express Embraer 170/75 greases the runway at Houston's George Bush Intercontinental Airport on June 19, 2015.
About to end a 16+ hours journey, an Emirates Airbus A380 super-jumbo sails over a Boeing 747-8 as it lands at Houston's George Bush Intercontinental Airport on June 19, 2015.
The distinct blue, white, and gold globe of United Airlines repeats itself on a series on company Boeing 737s at Houston's George Bush Intercontinental Airport on June 19, 2015.
An interjet Sukhoi Super Jet taxies for departure back to Mexico after a brief visit to Houston's George Bush Intercontinental Airport on June 19, 2015.
Boeing's 757 ecoDemonstrator rests in a hangar at Boeing Field in Seattle, WA in early June, prior to a media tour.
Banks of computers and test equipment line the interior of Boeing's ecoDemonstrator 757, seen during a media tour in early June. The airplane tests a variety of new technologies on board, including non-stick wing surfaces to reduce bug residue.
The sun kisses a British Airways Boeing 777-300 as it lands in Chicago O'Hare International Airport on June 27, 2015.
