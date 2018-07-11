The barrage of racially divisive messaging in the 2018 midterm election cycle was inescapable.

Mailers depicted Jewish candidates clutching wads of cash. Robocalls in Georgia featured a person impersonating Oprah Winfrey, who described Stacey Abrams, running to be the first black female governor, as “a poor man’s Aunt Jemima.”

Attack ads in a New York congressional race cast an African-American candidate and Rhodes scholar as a “big-city rapper.” A Republican congressman in California sent out campaign literature questioning whether his Palestinian-Mexican opponent was a “national security threat.”

Less than a week before Election Day, President Donald Trump tweeted a 53-second video that portrayed a caravan of asylum-seeking immigrants as an invading horde – a spot decried as racist. During Trump's presidential campaign, he labeled Mexicans as rapists and criminals.

The number of racially divisive ads was jarring, said political scientists and researchers who track political advertising.

“The new surge in nakedly racist appeals shows that, for a segment of the country at least, racism is no longer anything to be ashamed of,” said Kevin Kruse, a history professor at Princeton University in New Jersey. “While these attacks would have been seen as huge mistakes in previous decades, they’re now seen by some strategists as a savvy move to mobilize a certain segment of white conservatives.”

President Donald Trump at a campaign rally on Nov. 5, 2018, in Cape Girardeau, Mo.

Jeff Roberson, AP

That can be attributed, in part, to the diversity of this year’s Democratic candidates, which included a number of African-American, Latino, Muslim and Native American contenders, Kruse said.

Kruse said the turn to more overtly racist campaign messages can be traced to the Republican Party leader.

“Republican candidates do seem to be following the proven Trump blueprint of appealing to the fears and prejudices of white voters to a considerable degree,” Kruse said.

Jamila Michener, a professor at Cornell University in New York who studies the intersection of race and politics, said Trump’s rhetoric gave other Republicans permission to use language and race-baiting strategies once considered out-of-bounds.

“Look, if the commander in chief can open up his campaign by stigmatizing people who are immigrants and depicting them as rapists and that his campaign, continued at that pitch, with that level of racism, ends up being successful,” Michener said, “that's a signal to his counterparts across the political spectrum that our voters are open to this – and that at the very least, they will not dole out sharp consequences for it.”

In the Florida gubernatorial race, Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum, who is black, was targeted by robocalls using offensive minstrel dialect and jungle music. Former Congressman Ron DeSantis, who defeated DeSantis, called the attacks “appalling and disgusting.” DeSantis was accused of racism during the campaign after he said, "The last thing we need to do is to monkey this up by trying to embrace a socialist agenda with huge tax increases and bankrupting the state."

“I’m not calling Mr. DeSantis a racist,” Gillum said in a debate. “I’m simply saying the racists believe he’s a racist.”

In California’s 50th Congressional District, Republican Rep. Duncan Hunter was re-elected, despite being indicted in August on charges of misusing campaign funds. His campaign was criticized for ads that tried to tie his opponent, Democrat Ammar Campa-Najjar, who is of Palestinian-Mexican heritage, to radical Muslims and described him as a “national security risk” who is trying to “infiltrate Congress.”

“We stand by the ad. It’s factually correct,” Michael Harrison, a spokesman for the Hunter campaign, said on Election Day. “There’s nothing factually incorrect, and it’s important for people to know.”

In Iowa, GOP Rep. Steve King was re-elected to his seat in the 4th Congressional District even as he faced criticism for his ties to white nationalists, history of anti-immigrant and racist remarks and his support of a neo-Nazi party in Europe.

The Republican victories may clear the path for more racially charged rhetoric in campaigns, Michener said.

“It signals something to the other folks who are running about what the possibilities now are,” Michener said. “Unless it's alienating your own base in some way, or some part of your direct constituency, I don't think we're going to see as much disincentivization this year of this behavior as we might once have.”

In the past, mainstream candidates tried to distance themselves from egregious advertising, such as the infamous Willie Horton campaign ad.

The ad, put out by a conservative PAC in support of George H.W. Bush's 1988 presidential bid, focused on Horton, a convicted murderer who committed a violent rape while out of prison on a furlough program supported by Democratic nominee Michael Dukakis. Lee Atwater, the Bush campaign manager, apologized for the “naked cruelty” of using Horton as political tinder.

In contrast, Kruse said, Trump seems to relish using charged rhetoric and tweeted the anti-immigrant ad, which was rejected as racist by CNN, then Fox News and NBC.

“Bush never would’ve pushed the mugshot ad under his own name, and certainly not personally, as all sides knew it would’ve killed his campaign,” Kruse said. “Trump put this out personally and proudly.”

Tammy Brackens, 48, a Houston nurse, was dismayed by what she called scare tactics used in campaign ads.

Monica Rhor

People interviewed Tuesday were either repulsed by racist appeals or said they did not pay attention to the ads.

Doris Flores shrugged off the negative tactics. “I haven’t really paid attention to them,” said the 53-year-old nurse and Trump supporter, who is originally from the Philippines. Though she called the words coming out of the president’s mouth “horrible,” Flores said she likes his policies.

Tammy Brackens, 48, a nurse who lives in a Houston suburb, condemned the ads as “mudslinging and scare tactics.” She acknowledged that they could be effective in driving people to the polls out of fear.

“They’re disgusting, completely nauseating,” said retired artist David LeJeune, 69, a Democrat who lives in the Houston area. “Most of it is exaggeration completely geared to skew people who are easily manipulated.”

There were significantly more negative ads during this year’s midterms, according to an analysis by the Wesleyan Media Project, which tracks political advertising. The number of negative ads rose 61 percent compared with 2014.

Seventeen percent of Republican ads in federal races centered on immigration. “This is where a lot of the racially tinged advertisements were being seen,” said Travis Ridout, co-director for the Wesleyan Media Project. “We were not seeing a lot of ads showing the wonderful contributions immigrants have made to the fabric of our country. They were making people scared of people coming across the border.”

Michener said the stoking of racial divisions runs deeper than the current political leadership. It’s a continuation of dynamics long at play in American politics.

“President Trump has certainly sparked that. He's amplified it and exacerbated it, but he's working with what was already there,” Michener said. “A lot of that stuff has been embedded in our polity from before the beginning, before we were even the United States. It never goes away.”

At times, she said, it is more latent. Other times, it is more blatant.

“This is a kind of blatant period for us,” Michener said. “Race and racism is out front as part and parcel of who we are as a country.”





Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com