"I'm not a bad guy," said rapper Juelz Santana in an interview Thursday, May 10, 2018, after appearing in court in Newark to plead not guilty to gun charges. Santana is accused of taking a loaded gun to Newark Liberty International Airport in March 2018.

Andrew Ford, Asbury Park (N.J.) Press

NEWARK — Rapper Juelz Santana is stuck at home but staying busy.

Santana, known in part for the song There it Go, said he’s working on new music while he remains confined on house arrest pending the outcome of charges that he brought a loaded .38-caliber Derringer to Newark Liberty International Airport in March.

“It’s in God’s hands,” Santana said before his arraignment Thursday at the federal courthouse in Newark. “That’s it.”

His attorney pleaded not guilty on his behalf.

Santana, whose legal name is Laron L. James, faces charges of attempting to bring a firearm on an airplane and possession of a firearm as a convicted felon, according to a federal court document. Santana was previously convicted of a felony drug crime, according to the document.

“I’m not a bad guy,” Santana, 36, of Totowa, N.J., said after his moment in court.

Family man, just praying for the best outcome, you know what I mean?” he said in an exclusive interview. “Put it in God’s hands at the end of the day.”

Santana said he has three children, ages 5, 7 and 14.

Allen DeWane, a representative for Santana, said Santana would like to be freed from house arrest so he can travel, perform and earn income.

Meanwhile, Santana is working on recording.

“I’m in the house all day so it’s the best time to do that right now,” he said.

He pointed out a track list he recently posted to Instagram that shows him making songs with artists such as Migos, Gucci Mane and Lil Wayne.

Santana went to the airport in March for a flight to San Francisco, the federal court document shows. He was running short on time and asked for his bag to be searched "expeditiously," the document shows. A TSA agent spotted the gun, and after Santana saw his bag drawing scrutiny, he left the airport, according to the document.

He was charged and turned himself in days later. He was in jail for nearly a month before being released to the custody of his mother.

