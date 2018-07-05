JetBlue paints Airbus A320 in colors of NBA's Boston Celtics JetBlue unveiled an Airbus A320 painted in the colors of the Boston Celtics NBA team on May 7, 2018. 01 / 04 JetBlue unveiled an Airbus A320 painted in the colors of the Boston Celtics NBA team on May 7, 2018. 01 / 04

JetBlue rolled out its newest special aircraft paint scheme Monday, unveiling an Airbus A320 painted in the colors of the Boston Celtics pro basketball team.

JetBlue became the “official airline of the Boston Celtics” back in 2016. The new special airplane "livery" is the latest in the partnership between the airline and the iconic NBA franchise.

JetBlue took the wraps off the Celtics-themed Airbus A320 at a Monday morning event at Boston Logan International Airport, where JetBlue and Celtics executives were joined by team mascot "Lucky the Leprechaun.".

Dubbed “Lucky Blue,” the aircraft features “Celtics green” as the prominent color of the fuselage. Boston’s Lucky the Leprechaun shows on the tail fin as well as next to the JetBlue logo on each side of the plane.

“JetBlue and the Celtics play in the same backyard, and as the largest carrier in Boston, we want to support the teams that our neighbors are passionate about,” Marty St. George, JetBlue's executive vice president of commercial and planning, said in a statement. “This partnership is core to what it means to be a part of this great city and we’re excited to see this livery take our relationship to new heights – both literally and figuratively.”

“Celtics fans are everywhere, and it will be a special thrill for them to board this aircraft, sporting the iconic Celtics logo and colors," added Celtics Team President Rich Gotham.

The move comes as U.S. airlines have increasingly looked for local ties as a way to increase their visibility in important markets.

JetBlue has become the top carrier in Boston based on the number of destinations served. Still, it faces a competitive landscape there, especially from Delta, which has added numerous Boston routes that match JetBlue’s service during the past two years.

