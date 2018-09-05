Kat Von D is pregnant and showing the joyous news off in style.

The Kat Von D Beauty founder and tattoo artist, 36, posted a glamorous picture cradling her very apparent baby bump on Instagram — embraced by her sunglass-wearing musician husband Leafar Seyer, 42.

"It’s a boy," she wrote in the caption.

Seyer posted the same picture on his Instagram page.

"When I thought I had it all. Life gifts me with the greatest of joys!" he wrote in the caption. "We are pregnant and having a baby boy. I love you @thekatvond."

It’s a boy.🖤 @prayers A post shared by Kat Von D (@thekatvond) on May 8, 2018 at 2:16pm PDT

Seyer, lead singer of the band Prayers, revealed that his son would be named Leafar, after his own name.

He wrote: "I'm ready to be a father to our son Leafar. Thank you my love our family comes first!!!"

The couple were married in February and shared their wedding bands on Instagram.

