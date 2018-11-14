Would you like a cocktail with a touch of a button? Keurig and Anheuser-Busch have you covered.

Drinkworks – a joint venture between the two beverage companies – debuted its first product called the Drinkworks Home Bar earlier this week. Similar to the Keurig Coffee Maker, the Drinkworks Home Bar uses pods to make cocktails, beer and mixers.

The machine costs $299, with each pod costing $3.99 individually or $15.99 for four. There are currently 24 drinks available – including Mojitos, Long Island Iced Teas and Moscow Mules – with "many more to come," according to the company.

"We set out to reinvent the entire drinking experience," Nathaniel Davis, Drinkworks CEO and president, said in a statement.

The new Drinkworks Home Bar.

Drinkworks

The announcement of the new product rounds out what has been a major year for Keurig. In January, the company merged with Dr Pepper to create a beverage giant with an estimated $11 billion in annual revenues, the companies said at the time.

Currently, the Drinkworks Home Bar machine and pods are only available for customers in St. Louis, both through an online pre-order or at select physical retailers. Customers in Florida and California can pre-order the machine with delivery starting next year. The company said it plans to expand to other states soon.

Follow USA TODAY intern Ben Tobin on Twitter: @TobinBen

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com