Saudi Arabia's foreign minister said Sunday that a "tremendous mistake" was made when Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi was killed at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul and pushed back against the idea that Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman was linked to the journalist's death.

Adel al-Jubeir told Fox News host Brett Baier that Khashoggi was killed in a "criminal" act committed by individuals operating "outside the scope of their authority."

"There obviously was a tremendous mistake made and what compounded the mistake was the attempt to try to cover up. That is unacceptable in any government," he said. He characterized the killing as an "aberration" that did not fit with the behavior of the Saudi regime.

Al-Jubeir said investigators still don't know the details of how Khashoggi was killed nor where his body is located. Reports have said Khashoggi was dismembered, but the foreign minister said he could not confirm how the body was disposed of.

The foreign minister said Saudi security forces originally filed a report that said Khashoggi left the consulate alive. King Salman ordered an investigation when Turkish reports emerged saying Khashoggi never left the compound, contradicting the story from Saudi security.

The regime said 18 people had been arrested in connection with Khashoggi's death. Al-Jubeir said those arrests were the "first step in a long journey." He promised a long and thorough investigation would continue

"We are determined to uncover every stone. We are determined to uncover all the facts and we are determined to punish those who are responsible for this murder," he said. He added that Saudi Arabia will enforce "checks and balances" on the nation's intelligence services to "ensure that something like this can never happen again."

Al-Jubeir denied that individuals involved in Khashoggi's death were tied to the prince. He acknowledged that "there were pictures of some security officers who may have been part of his security detail from time to time."

But the foreign minister said that was normal and that security officers rotate among officials.

"This was an operation that was a rogue operation," he said. "This was an operation where individuals ended up exceeding the authorities and responsibilities they had. They made the mistake when they killed Jamal Khashoggi in the consulate and they tried to cover up for it."

Al-Jubeir dismissed media reports about Khashoggi's death as "heresy" and "gossip" and cautioned that people should what for the results of the Saudi investigation.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com