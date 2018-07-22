PETERSBURG, Va. - A Virginia woman said she had no clue a kitten was stuck in the fender wall of her minivan during her 45-mile road trip.

The woman said she was driving from Capron, Va., to Petersburg, Va., when she found the little kitten trapped under her car.

Leete Tire and Auto Center in Petersburg posted a video showing the tire shop's manager, Warren Strum, and the animal care and control's chief warden pulling the kitten out of the woman's minivan.

Miraculously, the kitten was not hurt in the wild ride. Chuck, a worker at Leete Tire and Auto Center, adopted the cat on the spot and took it to a local veterinarian to add to the purr-fect ending.

