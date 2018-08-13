Kristen Bell just captured the feeling that moms and dads have at the impossibly cute and painful preschool and kindergarten graduations.

My baby's growing up.

Bell shared the preschool graduation of her oldest daughter, Lincoln, 5, in a series of now-expired videos as part of her Instagram story over the weekend. Bell, 38, and husband Dax Shepard, share daughters Lincoln and Delta, 3.

Multiple media outlets shared that "The Good Place" star became emotional as the mini-grads started to sing, "I've Got Peace Like a River.” She captioned one video, "Don’t worry guys I’m having a GREAT time at preschool graduation. I’m not a mess or anything."

That didn't last...

A second video showed actual tears falling. This time the caption left no doubt that the preschool graduation milestone is brutal on a mom's psyche.

"Ok I was lying before please send help."

Next in line for the milestone is 3-year-old Delta.

Get ready for that graduation ceremony, Bell.

